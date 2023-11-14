TikTok Gets a New Feature to Add Those Earworms to Your Music App

TikTok’s cultural dominance just gained another weapon, and it’s an awfully convenient one: a new feature that will easily allow users to add songs they hear on TikTok to a streaming service like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify. “Add to Music App” is available in the U.S. and the UK starting today, with plans to expand.

According to a TikTok press release, “the feature will appear as a button that says Add Song next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed, inviting users to save the song to the music streaming service of their choice. The first time a user presses the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to their preferred music streaming service. The track will then be saved to a default playlist in the preferred music streaming service, but users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created.”

You can change your default music streaming service by changing your settings, and the “Add to Music App” feature will also be accessible from artists’ own Sound Detail Pages. For Amazon Music users, it’s available for Prime members as well as Amazon Music Unlimited customers; the song will be saved to the “TikTok Songs playlist” unless you select a different one. On Spotify, the default playlist will be “Liked Songs.”

“TikTok is already the world’s most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion, which helps artists connect with our global community to drive engagement with their music,” Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music business development, said in the release. This new feature, he added, “takes this process a step further, creating a direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service, making it easier than ever for music fans to enjoy the full-length song on the music streaming service of their choice, thereby generating even greater value for artists and rightsholders.”