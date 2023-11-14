You Can Finally Delete Threads Without Losing Your Instagram

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, recently rolled out a few updates for Meta’s Threads and the biggest standout is that you finally have a way to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account.

This has long been a thorn in the side of Threads users who’ve felt unnecessarily stuck with the service after taking it for a spin. To delete your Threads profile, go to Settings, look for Account, click on Delete or Deactivate Profile, then select Delete.

A second new feature makes it easy to show or hide your Threads posts on Facebook and Instagram. This feature is optional and gives users a way to opt out of being featured outside of Threads. You can do that by heading over to Settings and then looking for the Privacy option.

Users are still hungry for new features and issued more requests in Mosser’s announcement thread. They want a drafts folder, for instance. Another user wants to be able to mute words and phrases on the app as a whole rather than just in their replies. According to them, “It makes it much easier to avoid spoilers for things, as well as preventing my feed from being overrun by people talking about things I don’t care about.”

Mosseri has finally started to respond to user feedback so we can probably expect at least some of these requests to be integrated into the app soon.