Malaysian Elephant Herd Tramples Car After Driver Hits Baby Elephant

In the U.S., there’s always the risk of a deer damaging your car or a bear breaking in to drink your soda, but you don’t exactly have to worry about anything actually attacking your car while you’re driving. That’s not the case in a country such as Malaysia where they have elephants, and one driver recently found that out the hard way after hitting a baby elephant, CNN reports.

According to the Gerik Police, the driver was behind the wheel of a Perodua Axia with his wife and his adult son in the car at the time of the incident. They were on a major highway headed from Penang to Terengganu at about 7:30pm in foggy, drizzly conditions when they hit the baby elephant. The rest of the herd then decided to do something about it.

“The car slammed into the young elephant that was walking on the road with the herd,” Gerik District Police Chief Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, said in a statement. “Seeing this, the other [five] elephants rushed towards the car and started trampling it.”

“The car slammed into the young elephant that was walking on the road with the herd,” Gerik District Police Chief Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, said in a statement. “Seeing this, the other [five] elephants rushed towards the car and started trampling it.”

After being knocked down by the impact from the car, the baby elephant also survived and reportedly walked away from the crash. After seeing that it was okay, the other elephants stopped their attack. Not that we blame them for trampling the car in the first place. If you hit a baby with your car, even if it was an accident, you shouldn’t be surprised if you get the shit kicked out of you.

Photo: Xinhua News Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.