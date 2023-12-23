The X-Men Will Rise to a New Relaunch Next Summer

Back in 2019, Jonathan Hickman gave Marvel’s mutants a soft reboot in the form of House of X/Powers of X. Now living on the sentient island of Krakoa and taking active steps to no longer be a punching bag for humans, the stories that have spun out of this have kept the X-Men books going for almost five full years now. But as this era is finally winding down, it’s time for something new to take its place.

Earlier in the week, Marvel released a small teaser for a post-Krakoa X-Men relaunch. Currently known as X-Men: From the Ashes, things are set to kick off sometime in July 2024. And that won’t be the only thing that’s changing: it sounds like Tom Brevoort, a longtime editor on the Avengers line of comics, will be editor for the X-books starting with this relaunch. Earlier this year, he indicated this new line would “grow directly out of” Krakoa’s final stories, though to what degree is under wraps, at least for now.

In recent months, the Krakoa books have had some interesting turns, but overall felt like they’ve been prolonging the inevitable, so it’s nice to know the jogging in place will come to an end. That said, the logo may be particularly telling: it’s got the same font as the 90s X-Men cartoon, which is set to continue with X-Men ‘97 sometime in 2024. (What’s more, it’s getting a prequel comic ahead of the show’s premiere.) Given how much the MCU tends to influence the comics and vice-versa, the stars may be aligning for a more familiar direction for the X-Men as they prepare for the eventual cinematic big leagues, since both the 90s comics and the 2000s Fox films have such a nostalgic hold on the larger audience.

But that’s all speculation; we won’t know for sure until Marvel reveals more about X-Men: From the Ashes (or whatever its real title is) until we’re well into 2024.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.