MORNING SPOILERS: Russell T. Davies Is Already Teasing This Year’s Doctor Who Christmas Special

Could Coyote vs. Acme make its way to public viewing this year? Get a glimpse of Echo's arrival. Plus, updates on M3GAN 2.0 and Black Phone 2, plus what to expect on For All Mankind and Percy Jackson.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2/M3GAN 2.0/The Black Phone 2

During a recent interview with Collider, Blumhouse’s VP of Feature Film Development, Ryan Turek, revealed a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s is still “waiting for the green light” at the production company. However, M3GAN 2.0 and The Black Phone 2 are officially moving forward.

That movie made so much money. It was a huge success, and we’re grateful for that. Emma [Tammi] did such a great job, but we’re still waiting for the green light on that. We’ll see. […] I’m sure Jason’s got some tricks up his sleeve.

Coyote vs Acme

Voice actor Eric Bauza released an image from Coyote vs Acme with the caption “see ya in 2024,” suggesting the shelved Warner Bros. movie may see release on a streaming platform, after all.

Doctor Who

Russell T. Davies teased next year’s Doctor Who Christmas special in a new Instagram post.

Happy New Year’s Eve! And the point is – there, right behind us, that’s one of the sets from the Christmas 2024 episode of Doctor Who! The future! Right there ♥️ But what terrible secrets does it hide..? (etc) @bbcdoctorwho @bbcone @bbciplayer @disneyplus #2024

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Shaw and May make a “startling discovery” while searching for Cate in the synopsis for “Axis Mundi,” this week’s episode of Monarch:Legacy of Monsters.

Shaw and May search for Cate and make a startling discovery. Kentaro struggles with his loss.

For All Mankind

Meanwhile, “things start to go awry” in the synopsis for “Brazil,” the same day’s episode of For All Mankind.

Things start to go awry just as an important mission approaches a critical juncture.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Our heroes face a “fearsome opponent” in the synopsis for “A God Buys Us a Cheeseburger,” the fifth episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The quest deepens as Percy, Annabeth and Grover are tasked with a favor from a fearsome opponent.

True Detective: Night Country

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for the series’ premiere of True Detective: Night Country.

True Detective: Night Country (4.01 – Part 1) When night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace; to solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves.

Echo

Finally, a trailer for the January 2024 programming roster at Disney+ includes fleeting glimpses of new footage from Echo.

Next On Disney+ | January 2024 Next On Disney+ | January 2024

