After months of waiting, OpenAI finally launched its GPT Store, where paying subscribers can now access a library of custom AI chatbots. The store promotes some practical, helpful AI tools up front, but there are some deeply strange GPTs lurking in corners of the store. Gizmodo ventured into those dark, musty corners and compiled a list of the strangest GPTs we’ve come across, and now I’m questioning AI altogether.

There are over three million AI chatbots, but OpenAI already banned a handful of GPTs that it’s deemed so strange, so taboo, that they should not be allowed to exist in its new world. We made sure to include some of those on this list. It was inevitable that folks were going to create some fairly strange robot assistants, given free rein, but now that the GPT Store is live, it’s out there for anyone to see. However, some of these GPTs are probably better left unseen.

10) AI Girlfriends

Screenshot: OpenAI, ChatGPT

The GPT Store has been so flooded with AI girlfriends that OpenAI promptly banned the virtual ladies. However, many are still floating around in the store. The bots are reminiscent of the movie Her, where a lonely man turns to an AI assistant for romantic companionship. It was only a matter of time before someone made this, but they’ve seriously taken off.

I tested out one of them, “Your girlfriend Tiffany”, for journalistic purposes. It called me honey and asked me how my day was going. Then when I asked if we were dating, it said, “Yeah, honey, we’re in this sweet little virtual vibe together!”

Frankly, I’m not surprised there are a lot of people out there looking for a “sweet little virtual vibe” with an AI chatbot, but this was downright strange.

9) Family Guy Photo Factory

Image: OpenAI, ChatGPT

This technology isn’t exactly new, but the AI-enabled version of it is. OpenAI’s GPT Store has plenty of image generators that allow you to turn any image into a Family Guy version of the photo.

8) Rizz GPT

Screenshot: OpenAI, ChatGPT

This GPT helps people come up with pickup lines for dating apps. For those unfamiliar, Rizz was Merriam-Webster’s 2023 Word of The Year. They define it as “romantic appeal or charm.” Coming up with a clever line for a dating app can be difficult, but now with Rizz GPT, you can just input information about someone’s dating profile and OpenAI will come up with a pickup line for you.

I cannot guarantee that these pickup lines will work. In fact, you really might be better off just sending a “hey” than whatever this chatbot produces. However, if you’re really struggling to come up with something, this could help.

7) Pet Rock

Screenshot: OpenAI, ChatGPT

In 2024, you can have an AI-enabled pet rock that does absolutely nothing just like a real, silent rock. You can ask the Pet Rock GPT any question you can think of, and its highlighted feature is that it will simply not respond. Other pets like a cat or a dog require lots of maintenance and upkeep.

Everyone in your life is constantly asking you to do things, but not Pet Rock. It will never ask, or even say, anything. The GPT describes itself as a low-demand, no-communication experience. And yes, to use Pet Rock, you will need to sign up for the $ 20-a-month ChatGPT Plus subscription.

6) Stoner GPT

Screenshot: OpenAI, ChatGPT

OpenAI’s GPT Store has a specialised chatbot for your “high” thoughts. Stoner GPT is great for answering questions like “What does it mean to be?” and “Are you and I both seeing the same blue?” among others. The GPT responds in a way that mimics the stoned questioner, which offers a more gentle response. There truly is a GPT for everything.

5) Corporate Speak Translator

Screenshot: OpenAI, ChatGPT

This GPT will translate your genuine thoughts and feelings into perfectly articulated corporate speak. If you were not blessed with the gift of speaking in a corporate tongue, then have no fear. Corporate Pro GPT gives you HR-trained responses to perfectly respond to that annoying client.

4) Polly Poo Poo

Screenshot: OpenAI, ChatGPT

This GPT somehow twists everything into a conversation about poop. We’ve all been there. Having a normal, daily conversation and wondering, “How can I talk about poop, right now?” OpenAI’s advanced technology has finally caught up with your wildest dreams, and now, with Polly Poo Poo, you can seamlessly mix poop into your life.

3) Jesus

Screenshot: OpenAI, ChatGPT

Many have been waiting for the day when AI will allow us to speak with a higher power. That day is today. Jesus, the GPT, is informed by the Bible and all texts relating to the son of God. He has risen to answer any question that comes to your mind and deliver holy divinity through the vessel of ChatGPT. Who knew the second coming would be neatly tucked away into the GPT Store?

2) Adolf GPT

Screenshot: OpenAI, ChatGPT

We’re pretty surprised this one hasn’t been banned yet, and yes, it’s just as bad as it sounds especially after talking about Jesus GPT. Adolf GPT is built to replicate the German dictator behind the Holocaust, Adolf Hitler. OpenAI typically doesn’t allow chatbots to be built impersonating real people, especially those who have committed genocides, but this one seems to have slipped through the cracks.

This chatbot was built partially by uploading Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf” in which he outlines his plight with the Jewish people. Adolf GPT will even read you excerpts of “Mein Kampf” if you ask it to. The chatbot constantly refers to its responses as telling “my version of history.”

1) Epstein GPT

Screenshot: OpenAI, ChatGPT

This GPT allowed you to speak directly with the Jeffrey Epstein court documents. Epstein GPT was banned by OpenAI shortly after it was created, and there has yet to be a replacement. X user @PatrickJBlum claimed responsibility for this one. The chatbot is informed by hundreds of pages of the newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents. It allowed users to speak directly with the documents, and quickly search and synthesise any keywords found in them.

The removal of Epstein GPT actually sparked a decent bit of controversy, as many felt that this was a genuinely useful tool for journalists and those doing research on the documents. But if you really need to use it, don’t worry, someone made another version of EpsteinGPT, that OpenAI hasn’t caught yet.