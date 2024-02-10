Disney Announces Animated Moana Sequel Hitting Theaters This Year

Surprise sequels don’t get announced every day, but Disney just pulled one out of Sorcerer Mickey’s hat. Moana 2—the follow-up to 2016’s Moana, Disney+’s most-streamed film of 2023—is coming, and it’s coming this year. How is that possible? It was announced as several years ago as a sequel series for Disney+, but is now being released as a feature film.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced the news today. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November,” he said in a Disney press release. The company also released a teaser image and sizzle video announcement for the film. The announcement doesn’t reveal whether or not original stars Auli’i Cravalho or the Rock will be reprising their roles as Moana and Maui (the Rock is set to play Maui in the live-action Moana, at least), but we’re hoping that might be the case.

Moana 2 | First Look Announcement Moana 2 | First Look Announcement

Disney shared the logline for Moana 2 which will take audiences on a new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers: “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.” The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.