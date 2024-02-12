Fast and Furious Fan Christopher Nolan Feels ‘No Guilt’ About Loving the Franchise

Christopher Nolan, the executive producer who reportedly played an important advisory role behind the scenes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice recently appeared on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert. During that interview, Nolan admitted he’s actually a pretty cool dude who isn’t ashamed of the fact that he’s a big fan of Vin Diesel’s incredible Fast & Furious franchise, Variety reports.

“I have no guilt about being a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise,” Nolan told Colbert, who had previously admitted he’d never seen a single Fast & Furious film. “A tremendous action franchise … You’ve never seen any of them? I watch those movies all the time. I love them. I’m amazed you’ve never seen one of them. It’s only the last few where a specific arc and mythology develop. I would start with Tokyo Drift and watch it as its own thing.”

Yes, you read that right. Not only is he a proud Fast & Furious fan, but he’s also clearly got taste if he’s recommending Tokyo Drift right out of the gate. As we have argued in the past, Tokyo Drift is the best Fast & Furious film. Yes, the original movie The Fast And The Furious gave the entire franchise its start, and it took until The Fate And The Furious for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to punch a torpedo, but come on. We can all admit Tokyo Drift is where it’s at.

Considering how many people look down on the Fast & Furious franchise for being too cheesy and unrealistic, we appreciate it when someone drops their elitist facade and admits that entertaining movies are actually entertaining. Not every movie needs to be enjoyed with a glass of imported wine. Some are better after a few shots of Fireball, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.