Recreate Snow White’s Life, Death, and Resurrection With This Lego Set

Bring home the magic of Walt Disney’s first animated feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Lego form. The new collectible set will be available on March 4 online, and in select Lego stores and retailers.

The set recreates the story of Snow White as she wishes for a new life,meets seven new friends and decides to room with them, and then takes a near-tragic turn after biting into a poison apple. There’s even a glass coffin for her to hang out in until Prince Charming smooches her back to life—which presumably she’s okay with, since they had a heavy flirting session by the wishing well at the start of her fairytale. They had a whole duet!

Lego’s Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’Cottage will run you $US220. Along with the aforementioned wishing well, poison apple, and “sleeping” glass coffin, other highlights, as detailed by Lego, include “an opening cottage with sleeping, dining, and music areas, plus a kitchen with a light brick (batteries for the light brick are included) in the hearth to add a glow. One side of the roof can also be removed for easier access.” The set also contains tiny likenesses of Snow White, the Evil Queen (in disguise), the Prince, Doc, Dopey, Bashful, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy, plus six Lego Disney animal figures.

If you’re a Lego Insider you get early access to this set from March 1-March 3. It goes on sale to the publicMarch 4. Take a look at the cottage in this gallery.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Cottage

Image: Lego

