Vin Diesel’s Sticking With Fast & Furious All the Way to The End

Last year’s Fast X came and went with a more muted fanfare than we typically get form the long-running franchise. In the months since its release, Universal’s been relatively mum on the series’ next installment, Fast XI, but leading man Vin Diesel is reaffirming that the film will be a definitive end for the series—and possibly give him a reason to bow out altogether.

On Friday, he posted on Instagram about a meeting he’d had with the Fast writers and teams, wherein he really underlined that Fast XI will close the door on the series. “To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement,” he wrote. “This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”

Diesel’s post serves as the first real status update on the series after he’d been sued last December by an ex-assistant for sexual battery during Fast Five’s production. Because he’salso been a producer on the films since Fast 4, it’s been a mystery as to how that suit would affect the franchise. At the time, he’d denied the allegations, but he’s largely stayed out of the spotlight—as noted by the Hollywood Reporter, last week’s American Cinematheque Awards marked his first public appearance since the suit in December.

At time of writing, Dwayne Johnson is still meant to headline another spinoff focused on his character Luke Hobbs, and it’s likely Universal will eventually resurrect the entire series after a few years. Fast XI, meanwhile, is still on scheduled to release on April 4, 2025, with the primary Fast X cast all currently set to return.

