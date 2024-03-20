ACMA Has Blocked More Than 900 Gambling Websites

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is continuing its crackdown on illegal gambling sites in Australia and has now blocked more than 900 websites.

ACMA has published a list of 945 illegal overseas gambling websites to internet service providers (ISPs) so that they can block them and prevent their customers from prohibitive gambling.

The latest websites to be blocked include Lucky7even, 50 Crowns, Rockwin, Bitdreams, Mr Pacho, Casino Infinity, Zota Bet, and Spicyjackpots. The full list of websites can be viewed here.

Investigations by ACMA found these services to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

According to ACMA, 221 illegal services have also pulled out of the Australian market since the ACMA started enforcing illegal offshore gambling rules.

According to ACMA, website blocking is one of a range of enforcement options to protect Australians against illegal gambling services.

Some of the reasons ACMA blocks these sites are if they provide prohibited interactive gambling services to customers in Australia like online casinos; provide an unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service to customers in Australia; and publish ads for prohibited interactive gambling services or unlicensed regulated interactive gambling services in Australia.

The authority also established BetStop in 2022, a national opt-in registry that prevents users from interacting with wagering providers. Wagering providers are required to have BetStop promoted on their websites.

“The ACMA is reminding consumers that even if a service looks legitimate, its unlikely to have important consumer protections. This means our laws can’t help if something goes wrong, like if the service provider withholds winnings,” the ACMA said.

The ACMA also has a list of legal gambling websites and wagering services, so if you want to make sure the platform you’re using is doing the right thing, it’s best to check they have a licence. If you come across an illegal gambling site, people can make a complaint online.

If you or someone you know needs help and information about gambling, visit the National Gambling Helpline or call on 1800 858 858.

Image: Disney