5 of the Best iPhone 15 Cases You Should Buy

When you’ve spent around a grand on Apple’s flagship phone, it’s wise to invest a couple more in its safety with an iPhone case. An iPhone case protects it against spillage, abrasive surfaces, and shock. If it doubles as a wallet for housing your cards and cash, that’s even better. As someone who is prone to dropping their phone every two seconds, these are some of the best.

After thorough research, we’ve compiled a list of our top picks for the best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases. Speck’s Presidio ClickLock wins the best overall iPhone 15 case award. We recommend the Mujjo Leather for the best iPhone 15 Pro Max case. If you’re on a budget, the Spigen Magnetic Ultra Hybrid MagFit case is a good choice for the iPhone 15, and Spigen’s Magnetic Tough Armor Case is ideal for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Best Overall Case — Speck Presidio ClickLock Case

The first case of my first ever touch device, the iPod Touch, was Speck’s. Speck has been in the game for as long as I can remember. For the best overall case, I recommend its Presidio ClickLock case, which retails for $US50.

As the name suggests, it features an interlocking click system that ensures that MagSafe accessories are securely connected to your phone. So, apart from attaching magnetically, your MagSafe products (wallet, car vent mount, standing grip) also click into a little slot. This unique feature would be super helpful on bigger phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max since its heavy weight makes it easier to fall from, for example, your car’s vent.

Buy it on Amazon Australia for $61.25

Best Budget Case — Spigen Magnetic Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case

You can not get a Spigen-quality iPhone 15 case for less than $US20. For just $US19, this is one of the best budget cases on the market. It has a clear, minimal exterior with magnets on the back to support MagSafe charging. A raised lip surrounds the screen and camera for protection, and the integrated Air Cushion Technology ensures your phone is safe against shock.

Yellowing is often a concern on clear plastic phone cases. This one features blue resin to help fight yellowing. Note that this is specifically an iPhone 15 case and isn’t compatible with the 15 Pro, 15 Plus, or the 15 Pro Max.

Buy it at Amazon Australia for $39.95.

Best Calming (and hypnotic) Case: STM Relax Sand MagSafe Case

Who needs ASMR or a zen garden when you can have calming sand flowing at the back of your phone? This case takes me back a couple of years when everyone had a glitter case for their iPhones, but I guess sand is the new glitter. Not only does it keep your phone protected from the elements (read: dropping it) but it also zshooshes it up and keeps you far away from the dreaded foldable cases. Its not too bad of a price point, but I guess its the price you’ve got to pay to have a glamourous case.

Buy it at Amazon Australia for $50.31

Best Overall iPhone 15 Pro Max Case — Mujjo Leather Phone Case

This is the kind of premium iPhone 15 case you’ll get questions about. It’s made from European leather and tanned using a special DriTan process, ensuring the leather doesn’t age too soon since it’s uneven wearing off is a major concern. The bezels are raised to around 1mm to ensure protection against abrasive surfaces, and there’s also an aluminum camera bump around the rear lens. It works with all your MagSafe accessories, too. The Mujjo case’s design and performance justify its steep $US60 price.

Buy it at Amazon Australia for $88.95

Best Budget iPhone 15 Pro Max Case — Spigen Magnetic Tough Armor Case

For just $US23, this case offers impressive protection. Made from PC, TPU, and Impact Foam, it is best known for its dependability. A quick lesson on materials so you know what you’re spending on PC (polycarbonates) are known for their toughness and strength, and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) is a common choice due to its resistance to oil, grease, and abrasion.

Since Spigen’s Tough Armor case is specially designed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s also fully compatible with MagSafe accessories. It offers 39% extra magnetism—compared to a regular MagSafe case—for stronger connectivity. The case also sports a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Buy it at Amazon Australia for $39.99