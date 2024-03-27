MORNING SPOILERS: Steven Moffat Talks Returning to Doctor Who

The Bad Guys will return next year. The First Omen goes retro in its new TV spot. Get a look at Roku’s take on The Spiderwick Chronicles. Plus, the X-Men go to hell in a look at today’s episode of X-Men ‘97, and what’s to come on Resident Alien. To me, my spoilers!

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Bloody-Disgusting reports India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor and Katherine Waterston are attached to star in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Fear Street No. 15: The Prom Queen. Matt Palmer (Calibre) is attached to direct.

The Bad Guys 2

According to Comic Book, a sequel to 2022’s The Bad Guys is now in development and is already scheduled for an August 1, 2025 theatrical release date.

The First Omen

Elsewhere, a new trailer for The First Omen attempts to recreate the feel of a 1970’s TV spot.

The First Omen | 70s Trailer | In Theaters April 5 The First Omen | 70s Trailer | In Theaters April 5

Doctor Who

Making a recent public appearance at the University of Glasgow’s Screenwriting Society (via The Radio Times), Steven Moffatt stated Doctor Who really “hasn’t changed much” under Disney+.

Basically, he runs out the TARDIS and says, ‘There’s something terribly wrong here,’ and sorts it out for a while, right? Then blows everything up at the last minute. We are talking about a show that started in 1963 and hasn’t changed that much. I think you’re slightly foolish to think it’s your job to reflect society. I don’t think it really is.

Resident Alien

Spoiler TV has photos from “Here Comes My Baby,” this week’s episode of Resident Alien. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

X-Men ‘97

Mr. Sinister drags the team to Hell in a clip from “Fire Made Flesh,” today’s new episode of X-Men ‘97.

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | Official Clip ‘Dante’s Inferno’ | Disney+ Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | Official Clip ‘Dante’s Inferno’ | Disney+

Smiling Friends

Adult Swim has released a new stop-motion short from Lee Hardcastle to promote the (alleged) return of Smiling Friends this April Fool’s Day.

Smiling Friends x Lee Hardcastle IDs | adult swim Smiling Friends x Lee Hardcastle IDs | adult swim

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Finally, Roku has released another trailer for its new Spiderwick Chronicles series starring Christian Slater.

The Spiderwick Chronicles | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel The Spiderwick Chronicles | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

