Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, and it’s time to get into the tech news.

1. Apple unveils its new M3 MacBook Airs

Apple has debuted a duo of new MacBook Airs, including a 13-inch and 15-inch model, both powered by the powerful M3 chip. The company claims that these MacBooks are up to 60 per cent faster than those with the M1 chip, and the company claims that these are the world’s best consumer computers for AI. The company also claims that these new laptops will be capable of up to 18 hours of battery life. The 13-inch model starts at $1,799, and the 15-inch model starts at $2,199.

MacBook Air, the world’s most popular laptop, is better than ever now with the M3 chip. It combines best-in-class performance, portability, and all-day battery life in a stunning, thin, and light design. Plus it’s available to order today! pic.twitter.com/J6d3QkC5Rz — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 4, 2024

2. New Sydney airport to get digital air traffic control tower

Nine News reports that the new Sydney airport, being built in the city’s west, will have Australia’s first digital control tower. The tower won’t be manned like traditional air traffic towers, and instead will involve a 45-metre mast fitted with 20 high-def cameras, which beam live feeds to a data centre on the ground (which is where the humans come in).

3. NBN Co wants to juice up plan offerings

Itnews reports that NBN Co wants to completely overhaul the three plan offering currently on sale from most Australian NBN providers for HFC and fibre customers. Supposedly, the shakeup will come at “no extra wholesale cost” and will buff NBN 100/20 up to NBN 500/50. “Customers may enjoy a better internet experience on a faster speed tier,” Chief customer officer Anna Perrin said. It’s expected that NBN Co will unveil its plan today.

4. Hey look, another Musk lawsuit

Former Twitter executives are suing Elon Musk over their severance pay, Bloomberg reports. former Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, among other execs, have sued the company for allegedly not paying more than $US128 million in severance, which they claim that they were entitled to once Musk took over in 2022 and they were ousted from the company. “Under Musk’s control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others. Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him,” lawyers representing Agrawal and other plaintiffs said in a complaint.

5. Nintendo settles with emulator

Yuzu, a popular Nintendo Switch emulator, has settled with Nintendo for $US2.4 million, after the gaming giant took the emulator on for “facilitating piracy at a colossal scale”, The Verge reports. Tropic Haze, the company behind the emulator, has agreed to pay the amount, and has said that Yuzu was “primarily designed to circumvent and play Nintendo Switch games.” The company has said that it will cease distribution and support of the emulator.

BONUS ITEM: Product placement we can all get behind.

Have a lovely day.

Image: Apple