The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Subscribe

The Best Cerveza Cristal Memes, Star Wars or Otherwise

James Whitbrook Avatar
James Whitbrook
The Best Cerveza Cristal Memes, Star Wars or Otherwise

Product placement in media is a tale as old as time, but the internet was delighted this week after a series of segments showing spots for Chilean beer company Cristal clunkily, yet charmingly, spliced directly into the original Star Wars films have sparked a wave of joyous recreations. Here’s some of the best we’ve seen—either from the galaxy far, far away, or other films.

As we noted on Monday, the viral ads—showcasing Obi-Wan and Emperor Palpatine randomly reaching for a drink in the middle of crucial Star Wars scenes, complete with a catchy jingle—might read like an attempt at contemporary internet shitposting humor, but were very much real. It was the first time in Chilean broadcast TV history that product placements had been retroactively spliced into syndicated material, instead of being added in during production; OMD Santiago, the ad company behind the idea,won a Cannes marketing award for the campaign, even as Lucasfilm successfully lodged legal complaints about the ads.

But while they were real, the imagined ones pinging around the internet this week are very much not. Doesn’t stop them from being fun though!

The Hot New Star Wars Action Figure

 

But What About Second Beer?

 

“Where Are You Going, Master?” “For a Drink.”

 

Long Live the Drinkers

 

Filthy Junk Traders, Sold You Off for Cristal Money

 

Norman Just Wants a Drink

 

A Legacy Unwanted

 

Handed Down from Goof to Goof

 

 

Don’t Open Your Eyes, Marion!

 

We Told You the EU Got Silly

 

Beer is the Mind Killer

 

Get Down and Jedi Rocks

 

Beat the Mount Doom Heat

 

Perfectly Refrigerated on Hoth

 

One Way to Get a Beer Gut

 

Take Us Back to Oga’s Cantina, Stat

 

The Water of Life

 

You Underestimate Its Refreshing Power!

 

Quite Cool Indeed

 

The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.