The Best OpenAI Sora TikToks So Far

OpenAI’s Sora is slated for a 2024 release, meaning we’re just months away from hyperrealistic AI video. Sora seems poised to change the video world, in the same way AI image generators have changed the graphic design world. Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and Dall-E have blurred the lines between real and fake images, and the same thing is about to happen in video.

Sora’s videos are both incredible and concerning. Sora is above and beyond any current AI video generators, which feel more like stop-motion reels than true videos. OpenAI has achieved a level of fluidity in Sora that makes the videos feel real. As for animated videos, Sora seems to be even more advanced, producing Pixar-quality videos in just a matter of minutes.

We still don’t know what Sora was trained on, and apparently, OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati doesn’t either. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Murati said she didn’t know whether Sora was trained on YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook videos. Several active lawsuits claim OpenAI used protected intellectual property to build its AI models, so the training data for Sora is an important issue.

OpenAI says Sora should be thought of as a tool for video creators, allowing filmmakers, video game engineers, and animators to do more. Some have speculated Sora could take jobs away from those in the film industry, but it remains to be seen how this will be used in the real world.

So far, OpenAI has shared dozens of videos showcasing the best of Sora’s abilities on TikTok. The public will not get access until later in 2024, but the early demos of OpenAI’s AI-generated videos are startling, yet breathtaking. Here’s a taste of what we’re in for later this year.

Computer Hacking Labrador

@openai This video was generated by our text-to-video model, Sora. “a computer hacker labrador retreiver wearing a black hooded sweatshirt sitting in front of the computer with the glare of the screen emanating on the dog’s face as he types very quickly.” What should we make with Sora next? #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ Secret Agent – NaderGator

Prompt: A computer hacker Labrador Retriever wearing a black hooded sweatshirt sitting in front of the computer with the glare of the screen emanating on the dog’s face as he types very quickly.

Alien Blending In

@openai Replying to @Movie Clip Prompt: an alien blending in naturally with new york city, paranoia thriller style, 35mm film This video was generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

Prompt: An alien blending in naturally with New York City, paranoia thriller style, 35mm film.

A Dog, An Artist

@openai Sora Saturday delivery. Prompt: A mini Aussie painting a picture of his favorite toy These videos were generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ Bach unaccompanied cello suite “Prelude” – Jianteng

Prompt: A mini Aussie painting a picture of his favorite toy.

Italian Seaside

@openai Prompt: the camera lowers and widens to a grand panoramic view overlooking the beautiful ocean and the historical buildings along the a stunning coastal picturesque town perched on the cliffs. Colorful buildings in shades of yellow, orange, pink, and white cascade down the steep slopes of the rugged coastline of Amalfi Coast in Italy. The architecture has a classic European charm, with tiled roofs and ornate details. Several boats and yachts are speckled across the calm waters, implying leisure activities like boating or sightseeing are common here. Lush greenery on the mountainous landscape. The overall image is vibrant, inviting, and bustling with the potential for holiday adventures and relaxation, warm golden light, beautiful high-end travel photography shot on 4K digital cameras This video was generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ Pretty (Sped Up) – MEYY

Prompt: The camera lowers and widens to a grand panoramic view overlooking the beautiful ocean and the historical buildings along the a stunning coastal picturesque town perched on the cliffs. Colorful buildings in shades of yellow, orange, pink, and white cascade down the steep slopes of the rugged coastline of Amalfi Coast in Italy. The architecture has a classic European charm, with tiled roofs and ornate details. Several boats and yachts are speckled across the calm waters, implying leisure activities like boating or sightseeing are common here. Lush greenery on the mountainous landscape. The overall image is vibrant, inviting, and bustling with the potential for holiday adventures and relaxation, warm golden light, beautiful high-end travel photography shot on 4K digital cameras.

The Home of Your Dreams

@openai Would you live here? “fly through tour of a futuristic house with a modern aesthetic and lots of light and plants” This video was generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ Pieces of Memory – Carlos Carty

Prompt: Fly through tour of a futuristic house with a modern aesthetic and lots of light and plants.

Rabbit Family Dinner

@openai Replying to @emilee Prompt: a cute rabbit family eating dinner in their burrow This video was generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ The Funny Bassoon – Eitan Epstein Music

Prompt: A cute rabbit family eating dinner in their burrow.

Flying Through a Museum

@openai Sora Sunday ❤️ Prompt: fly through tour of a museum with many paintings and sculptures and beautiful works of art in all styles This video was generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

Prompt: Fly through tour of a museum with many paintings and sculptures and beautiful works of art in all styles.

Secret Life of Bees

Prompt: POV video of a bee as it dives through a beautiful field of flowers.

Midnight Drive

@openai Replying to @Rozh S. Prompt: A super car driving through city streets at night with heavy rain everywhere, shot from behind the car as it drives These videos were generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ I Think I Like When It Rains – WILLIS

Prompt: A super car driving through city streets at night with heavy rain everywhere, shot from behind the car as it drives.

Crab Using a Lightbulb as a Shell

@openai This video was generated by our text-to-video model, Sora. Prompt: “nighttime footage of a hermit crab using an incandescent lightbulb as its shell” What would you like to see us make with Sora next? #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ Lavender Cappuccino – Muspace Lofi

Prompt: Nighttime footage of a hermit crab using an incandescent lightbulb as its shell.

Nightmare

@openai Sunday Sora, just for you. Prompt 1: A surreal scene unfolds as a giant, translucent jellyfish floats gracefully through a deserted cityscape at dusk. The scene is shot on 35mm film. Prompt 2: A meticulously crafted diorama depicting a serene scene from Edo-period Japan. Traditional wooden architecture. A lone samurai, clad in intricate armor, walks slowly through the town. These videos were generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ nightexpress – Kim & Øneheart

Prompt 1: A surreal scene unfolds as a giant, translucent jellyfish floats gracefully through a deserted cityscape at dusk. The scene is shot on 35mm film.

Prompt 2: A meticulously crafted diorama depicting a serene scene from Edo-period Japan. Traditional wooden architecture. A lone samurai, clad in intricate armor, walks slowly through the town.

Paper Worlds

@openai Prompt: “in a beautifully rendered papercraft world, a steamboat travels across a vast ocean with wispy clouds in the sky. vast grassy hills lie in the distant background, and some sealife is visible near the papercraft ocean’s surface” This video was generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ love song (hesitations) (sped up) – Lofuu & Shiloh Dynasty & dprk

Prompt: In a beautifully rendered papercraft world, a steamboat travels across a vast ocean with wispy clouds in the sky. vast grassy hills lie in the distant background, and some sealife is visible near the papercraft ocean’s surface.