The Rivian R3X Is an Electric Rally Car You’ll Want to Buy

We all knew Rivian would be unveiling its all-new, smaller, R2 SUV at a press conference Thursday, but what we didn’t know is that it would be just a third of what was getting shown to the audience. Along with the R2, we also got a look at the even smaller R3 and sportier R3X which is about five inches shorter than the R2 but runs on the same platform.

We’ve got full coverage of both the R2 and regular R3, but here, we’re going to concentrate on the upcoming R3X, which is expected to go on sale shortly after the R2. Basically, you can think of the R3X as a sort of rally car with a tri-motor drivetrain (two in the rear and one in the front), chunkier wheels and an increased ground clearance that looks absolutely sick.

Photo: Rivian

Rivian hasn’t announced a price for the R3X yet, but the regular R3 is said to come in at a lower price point than the $US45,000 R2, and all three will share two battery sizes (though, if I had to guess, the R3x will get the larger 4695 battery pack with over 300 miles of range as standard).

Rivian says its tri-motor setup will be quick enough to dispatch 0-60 in under three seconds. The automaker says DC fast charging will be standard with both a NACS charger and CCS adapter, and it’ll be able to juice up from 10 percent to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes.

Photo: Rivian

Inside, Rivian says the interior is “rugged playful” because of the use of materials like cork and interesting weave patterns. It’s a really neat little piece of interior design that fits in well with the rest of Rivian’s lineup. Also, the seats have holes in them. How goddamn cool is that?

Photo: Rivian

It looks rather nice on the outside as well. My first thoughts are that it looks a bit like a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a Lada Niva had a baby, but that all works if we’re honest. That, of course, goes for the regular R3, as well, but the R3X adds a bunch of fun, off-roady, elements that’ll definitely make it stand out. As is true with all Rivians, it is a clean and simple piece of design.

Photo: Rivian

Rivian also announced a set of accessories called Rivian Adventure Gear that will be integrated into the R3X like a tent, a bike rack and other rear storage solutions.

If you yearn for a Rivian R3X like the rest of us, you’re going to have to wait a little while before being able to reserve one. However, if you want an R2, you can head over to Rivian’s site and place a refundable $US100 deposit.