X-Men ’97’s First Clip Is All the Mutant Action You’ve Been Craving

We’ve had a tiny glimpse of X-Men ‘97 in action so far, but our first extended look at the show gives us everything we could possibly want: that iconic theme song and Rogue beating the ever-lovin’ crap out of some Sentinels.

In the wake of news good and bad for the new continuation of the legendary X-Men: The Animated Series, Marvel has released a new clip from the show that sees Cyclops lead the team against the villainous Bolivar Trask—and a legion of his Sentinel robots ready to unleash hate and fear on our heroes.

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | Official Clip ‘Fighting The Sentinels’ | Disney+ Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | Official Clip ‘Fighting The Sentinels’ | Disney+

It’s short, sweet, and very fun—and basically 90% of what you’d want out of an X-Men: The Animated Series successor condensed into a tight 70 seconds. There’s lots of action, especially for Rogue, who gets to do a riff on her little moment in the classic series’ opening credits by doing flying sling blade on some Sentinels (and going return-to-sender on its head, to boot). There is, of course, that theme wailing in the background. There’s even a nice little character beat for Morph, looking determined as he gets ready to fight the foes that seemingly killed him in the original show’s debut episodes, this time better than ever. You even get charmed enough by George Buza’s Beast long enough to momentarily forget that that’s a whole-ass comic book war criminal right there!

X-Men ‘97 begins streaming on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere March 20.

