You Can Save Over $280 off the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Upgrading your PC can be a bit of a waiting game sometimes. There’s always that one part that you’re deadset on having, but you can’t validate buying because the price tag is a bit out of your budget. If you’ve been waiting for an SSD sale deal to roll around, now is the time for you to strike, as you can pick up the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro on sale for $410.68, down from $699 (as listed on Samsung’s website).

If you think 4TB is maybe a bit more space than you need, the 1TB Samsung 990 Pro is currently on sale for $153.63, down from $239. In terms of data-to-dollar value, this 4TB is the better deal of the pair and worthwhile if you’d rather have some extra storage.

In terms of performance, the 990 Pro’s 7,450MB/6,900MB read and write speeds are enough to handle any game you’ll play on PC, while its 1TB capacity makes it a good option for storing games with large install sizes. It’ll also be a handy drive if you happen to do a lot of Adobe Suite or 3D rendering work. If your PS5 is your gaming platform of choice, the 990 Pro is also a good pick if you’re looking to bump up your console’s storage (more on that in a moment).

Both SSD sales are US imports, so you’ll be waiting a week or two for the 990 Pro to arrive. But, with the efficiency and reliability you’ll be getting, it’s well worth the wait.

This article has been updated from its original publication.

Is the Samsung 990 Pro a good SSD for the PS5?

Image: Sony

Yes, the Samsung 990 Pro SSD is a good option if you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage capacity. The read/write speeds of the Samsung 990 Pro are plenty fast and having up to 4TB extra will give you plenty of space to play around with, even if your gaming diet tends to lean towards PS5 games with large file sizes.

However, if you do plan to buy one you’ll also need a heatsink.

Now, you have two options here. Samsung does sell a version of the 990 Pro that includes a heatsink. The other option, if you want to make use of this deal, is to pick up a third-party heatsink for cheap and then install it yourself. Just double-check its size to make sure it’ll actually fit into the PS5’s enclosure.

If you do pick up the Samsung 990 Pro SSD, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to expanding your PS5’s storage here, which also includes an installation guide.

You can pick up the 1TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD on sale here and the 4TB SSD on sale here.

Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia