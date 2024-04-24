Tesla Debuts the New Model 3 Performance in Time for Its Tense Earnings Call

Tesla launched the newest iteration of its Model 3 Performance Tuesday, just in time for what was a tense Q1 earning call. First, the car; the automaker claims it’s the most powerful electric sedan it has ever produced, boasting an advertised 163 mph top speed and a 2.9 second 0-to-60 mph time. Tesla credits its latest drive unit for the significant gains compared to the previous Model 3 Performance. Tesla aims for the new sedan to be “a perfect, high-performance daily driver.” The Model 3 Performance will start at $US52,990 before incentives – $80,900 in Australia. Tesla was certainly incentivised to launch the sedan today ahead of its disastrous Q1 earnings call.

Tesla claims the new Performance 4DU drive unit produces 22 per cent more continuous power, 32 per cent more peak power, and 16 percent more peak torque delivery compared to its predecessor. This added power is paired with a two per cent reduction in energy consumption.

Photo: Tesla

It isn’t all straight-line speed, as the sedan features all-new active damping and an updated track mode. The Model 3 Performance’s active damping system has three preset modes: Standard, Sport, and Track. Depending on which setting is selected, the active suspension will prioritize ride comfort or body control. The sedan will also feature Track Mode V3, a unified system integrating “motor controls, suspension controls, powertrain cooling, and Tesla’s Vehicle Dynamics Controller.” Track Mode UI has also been revised to give drivers more data.

Photo: Tesla

However, nothing can dampen CEO Elon Musk’s mood like a terrible earnings call. Musk was nearly brought to tears during the Q3 2023 earnings call. Today’s Q1 2024 was also rough. The company’s stock price fell by 40 per cent since the start of the year.

Photo: Tesla

During the Q3 2023 call, Musk focused on the Cybertruck rather than addressing investors’ concerns. Today’s launch of the Model 3 Performance feels no different. Don’t get me wrong. The sedan’s new aerodynamic bodywork looks cool and Tesla claims it has cut drag by five percent, but Tesla needs to be clear about its path forward.