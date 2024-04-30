The Best New Gadgets of April 2024

We hope you like TVs because that’s what April had to deliver in 2024. Samsung showed off its latest Neo QLED 4K TV, while Sony refreshed its entire QLED-based Bravia lineup.

Gamers also had their appetites whetted big time. The Alienware m16 R2 is the most comfortable gaming laptop you can buy right now, and the iBuyPower Scale RDY PC offers a solid deal for entry-level gamers. Pair all that with a glowy Razer mouse pad to match it. Razer also updated the Kishi series with a new model. The Kishi Ultra is compatible with larger handheld devices, including the iPad mini and your favorite Android foldable. And Nothing impresses us again with its affordable Ear (a) buds.

Samsung QN90D 4K Neo QLED

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Samsung’s QN90D 4K Neo QLED (mouthful!) didn’t grab headlines this year as a mid-tier offering. But it still offers a quality display, excellent contrast, and balanced brightness. There are even features built-in for gamers. The 43-inch variant starts at $US1,500.

Razer Firefly V2 Pro

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Razer knows what its audience wants, so it bundles RGB lighting into everything, including this $US100 Firefly V2 Pro mousepad.

Logitech MX Brio 4K Webcam

The MX Brio. Photo: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

Logitech’s redesigned 4K webcam offers excellent low-light performance, crisp image quality, and better ambient noise diffusion for the microphone.

New Sony Bravia TVs

From left, the Bravia 8, Bravia 9, Bravia 7, and Bravia 3. Why not order them from highest to lowest? Who knows. Gif: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Sony introduced the Bravia 3, 7, 8, and 9 this month. Sony’s TVs remain some of the best we’ve looked at, but this latest refresh of the Bravia lineup indicates the company is better poised to compete against Samsung’s offerings.

iBuyPower Scale RDY PC

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

It’s nice to know you can still buy an entire PC rig without spending gobs of cash. iBuyPower’s latest budget deal is a good deal for the specs. It includes enough hardware to hit framerates on 4K games, as long as you don’t mind a low-powered PSU and a little bloatware.

Baseus Eli Sport 1

Photo: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

This month, we updated our best earbuds for running guide for the year. Click through for the review of the Baseus Eli Sport 1 buds.

Razer Kishi Ultra

Razer Kishi Ultra strapped around the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Do you have an iPad mini or Android foldable that’s begging to be played more intensely? Now, you can grab the Razer Kishi Ultra. The $US150 controller launched this month. Like Razer’s mousepad, it even has RGB.

Alienware m16 R2

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Alienware’s m16 R2 gaming laptop ranked among some of the best laptops we’ve ever reviewed. It offers good performance for the price, and it’s quite portable, with a 16-inch display and comfortable palm rest.

Sony Ult Wear

Photo: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

Sony’s product showcase this month was all about that bass. The new “Ult” line is coming, with controls to enhance the “boom” as you enjoy music. The Ult Wear, in particular, looks like an updated pair of WH-1000XM5s.

Nothing Ear (a) buds

Photo: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

Though my colleague disagrees (Kyle), I dig the bright yellow aesthetic of the newest Nothing buds. They’re eye-catching and not the yellow that hurts your eyes. You get a cool, retro-looking charging case with a transparent lid and a light, convenient form factor that easily fits into a tiny jeans pocket. Nothing took an Airpod-style approach with the Ear (a) buds by featuring a force sensor indent on its stems. The intuitive, easy-to-navigate controls on these buds are one of my favorite things about them. Low-end is where these buds genuinely shine. They offer an impressive sound profile with lots of details and clarity that came through on the podcasts I listened to. The Nothing Ear (a) buds offer impressive bass without being too overwhelming. —Dua Rashid