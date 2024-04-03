The First Look at Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Has Daryl, Carol, But No Daryl and Carol

As The Walking Dead’s spinoff universe continues to shamble onwards—and towards reuniting like a horde of the undead on the march for human flesh—AMC has released a new look at the next season of its Zombies-en-Francais Daryl Dixon spinoff. But this time, it’s not just Daryl on the hunt: it’s Carol, and she’s packing just as much heat.

The first extended footage from season 2 of Daryl Dixon—now fittingly subtitled The Book of Carol—doesn’t give fans the long-awaited reunion between the two titular survivors, after season 1 teased McBride’s return in a voice-only cameo. But it does give us the both of them separately doing what they do best in the post-apocalypse, which is mostly shooting and/or threatening to shoot people.

When Daryl Dixon was first announced, it was intended to be a spinoff show that would focus on both Reedus’ breakout Walking Dead character and McBride’s Carol—but the latter seemingly and suddenly exited the show’s plans entirely in 2022. It’s good to see that the show can now build those plans back up with McBride on board again, but while there’s no doubt fans of the Daryl/Carol pairing will enjoy seeing the duo back in action again, they’re probably much more eager after this tease to see them hopefully sharing a scene together again.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol hits AMC some time this year.

