Cybertruck Crashes Into Crowd After Failing to Do Reverse Donuts

It was only a matter of time before someone in a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a crowd at a sideshow. While attempting to do some sort of reverse donut thing (I think) at a gathering in Chicago, a dark copper-wrapped Cybertruck backed right into a crowd of onlookers as a couple of people hung out the window of the stainless steel truck.

From the video posted by 773davo on Instagram over the weekend, we see the driver of the Cybertruck in the middle of a circle of people. He puts the truck in reverse in some sort of weird attempt to do a reverse donut, maybe. That’s where things go wrong. The driver immediately plows into a group of people, knocking a few of them over fairly violently. That makes sense. They did just get hit by a sharp 6,700-ish-pound monster. The driver then pulls away like nothing happened and you can hear the crowd screaming and yelling in the background.

It’s hard to see in the video, but from the looks of it, everyone who was down on the ground got back up fairly quickly, which means they probably weren’t too badly hurt. Surprising, given the Cybertruck’s ability to injure people.

Another video, posted to YouTube shows more of the sideshow. The Cybertruck driver makes multiple quick stop-and-go’s just a few feet from the surrounding crowd. The video cuts out right before he makes contact with onlookers, which is probably a good thing. If you’re enough of a goober to own a Cybertruck, please show enough restraint so as to not attempt to do reverse donuts into a crowd of people. That’s all I ask.

I just think it’s nice Tesla is breaking into a market dominated by Mustangs and Camaros. It’s a good change of pace, in my opinion.