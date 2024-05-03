Mickey Mouse Will Fight Winnie the Pooh in the Latest Public-Domain Horror Extravaganza

It was inevitable, really: as soon as beloved childhood characters became fair game under public domain, they’d be seized upon by horror filmmakers… and eventually, the biggest headliners would square off. The world may not be ready for Mickey vs. Winnie, but it’s coming, and its creators promise gore galore.

Before you ask, Mickey vs. Winnie is a project separate from Mickey Mouse Trap, which announced its existence during the first week of 2024 not long after Steamboat Willie-era Mickey Mouse emerged from Disney’s copyright clutches. It’s also not part of the Twisted Childhood Universe, aka the Poohniverse, from the makers of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. This new project, which is currently in production in Michigan, is being written and directed by Glenn Douglas Packard.

A press release provides this plot synopsis: “In the 1920s, two convicts escape into a cursed forest only to be dragged and consumed into the depths of the dark forest’s muddy heart. A century later, a group of thrill-seeking friends unknowingly venture into the same woods. Their Airbnb getaway takes a horrifying turn when the convicts mutate into twisted versions of childhood icons Mickey Mouse & Winnie-The-Pooh, and emerge to terrorize them. A night of violence and gore erupts, as the group of friends battle against their now monstrous beloved childhood characters and fight to break free from the forest’s grip. In a horrific spectacle, Mickey and Winnie clash, painting the woods in a gruesome tableau of blood—a chilling testament to the curse’s insidious power.”

The basic plot sounds like another iteration of the ol’ “cabin in the woods” genre, and we’ve already pointed out that Mickey and Winnie are both becoming familiar faces in horror. However, in the press release Packard specifically notes that “the Mickey Mouse featured in our film is unlike any iteration audiences have encountered before. Our portrayal doesn’t involve characters donning basic masks. Instead, we present deeply transformed, live-action horror renditions of these iconic figures, weaving together elements of innocence and malevolence.”

So far there’s no word on when Mickey vs. Winnie might hit screens or where you’ll be able to watch it. What do you think of this latest public-domain horror project?

Image: Jerisa Macalino

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.