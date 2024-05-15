Clean Up Nicely With These Sales for Dyson Vacuum Cleaners and More

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While Dyson’s range of stick vacuums has built a reputation as being some of the best cleaning appliances out there, they don’t come cheap. If you’ve been on the fence about picking one up, then you’ll be happy to learn that a few of its vacuums are currently on sale, along with other Dyson products.

You can currently nab up to $453 off a range of Dyson stick vacuums, which is a pretty solid discount considering how much these things cost. There are more budget-friendly options, like the V8 Absolute, the mid-range Cyclone V10 and then the higher-end V15 Detect vacuum. If you’re vacuuming needs are being met, you can also grab a discount on a range of purifier fans, and score a complimentary gift with select hair care products.

Here’s everything that’s currently on sale through Dyson, from vacuum cleaners to hair care appliances, purifier fans and even headphones.

Best Dyson vacuum cleaner sales

Image: Dyson

Here are all of the Dyson vacuums that are currently on sale:

Best Dyson purifier and fan sales

Image: Dyson

While winter is right around the corner, reassessing your home’s cooling options is never a bad idea. If your trusty pedestal fan has barely survived the constant heat, then it might be time to upgrade to something a bit stronger.

Dyson’s range of fans are solid options when it comes to cooling, but as a bonus, they also offer varying levels of air purification. The Purifier Cool uses a HEPA H13 filter that can capture “99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns”, while the Purifier Cool Formaldehyde will detect and break down formaldehyde.

Here are the Dyson purifier fans that are currently on sale:

Best Dyson hair care sales

Image: Dyson

If you’re looking for a deal on one of Dyson’s many hair care appliances, the offerings are quite limited. Currently, only the Dyson Corrale straightener is on sale for $669 (down from $699).

That said, there are a few complimentary gift offers available for other hair care appliances. Depending on which product you pick up, you’ll either receive a complimentary travel pouch (valued at $99) or a Brush+Comb gift set (valued at $69).

Here are the Dyson hair care deals that are currently available:

Best Dyson headphone sales

Image: Dyson

You can also nab a deal on the Dyson Zone headphones, one of the weirdest products that Gizmodo Australia has ever reviewed. Apart from being a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Zone comes bundled with an attachable visor that will channel purified air directly to your nose and mouth.

We can’t recommend them as a pair of headphones – there are better options out there for the same price or less – but if you’re intrigued by the air purifier or just enjoy odd tech, then the Zone could be up your alley.

You can check out the full range of Dyson’s deals here.

Image: Dyson