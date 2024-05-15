Clean Up Nicely With These Sales for Dyson Vacuum Cleaners and More

While Dyson’s range of stick vacuums has built a reputation as being some of the best cleaning appliances out there, they don’t come cheap. If you’ve been on the fence about picking one up, then you’ll be happy to learn that a few of its vacuums are currently on sale, along with other Dyson products.
You can currently nab up to $453 off a range of Dyson stick vacuums, which is a pretty solid discount considering how much these things cost. There are more budget-friendly options, like the V8 Absolute, the mid-range Cyclone V10 and then the higher-end V15 Detect vacuum. If you’re vacuuming needs are being met, you can also grab a discount on a range of purifier fans, and score a complimentary gift with select hair care products.
Here’s everything that’s currently on sale through Dyson, from vacuum cleaners to hair care appliances, purifier fans and even headphones.
Table of contents
Best Dyson vacuum cleaner sales
Here are all of the Dyson vacuums that are currently on sale:
- Dyson V8 Absolute – now $549 (down from $999)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone Absolute – now $999 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V11 Advanced – now $788 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute – now $996 (down from $1,449)
- Dyson Omni-glide – now $449 (down from $749)
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum – Receive a complimentary additional dock and charger, valued at $149
Best Dyson purifier and fan sales
While winter is right around the corner, reassessing your home’s cooling options is never a bad idea. If your trusty pedestal fan has barely survived the constant heat, then it might be time to upgrade to something a bit stronger.
Dyson’s range of fans are solid options when it comes to cooling, but as a bonus, they also offer varying levels of air purification. The Purifier Cool uses a HEPA H13 filter that can capture “99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns”, while the Purifier Cool Formaldehyde will detect and break down formaldehyde.
Here are the Dyson purifier fans that are currently on sale:
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link – now $490 (down from $799)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 – now $699 (down from $899)
- Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 – now $587 (down from $799)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater – now $999 (down from $1,149)
- Dyson Cool tower fan – now $399 (down from $499)
Best Dyson hair care sales
If you’re looking for a deal on one of Dyson’s many hair care appliances, the offerings are quite limited. Currently, only the Dyson Corrale straightener is on sale for $669 (down from $699).
That said, there are a few complimentary gift offers available for other hair care appliances. Depending on which product you pick up, you’ll either receive a complimentary travel pouch (valued at $99) or a Brush+Comb gift set (valued at $69).
Here are the Dyson hair care deals that are currently available:
- Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer (Ceramic pink/Rose gold) – Receive a complimentary travel pouch valued at $99
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer – Receive a complimentary travel pouch valued at $99
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer (Ceramic Pop) – Receive a complimentary travel pouch valued at $99
- Dyson Supersonic Nural Intelligent hair dryer – Receive a complimentary brush kit valued at $69 plus a presentation case valued at $99.
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Ceramic pink/Rose gold) – Receive a complimentary Brush+Comb gift set valued at $69.
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Ceramic Pop) – Receive a special edition Ceramic Pop presentation case valued at $99.
- Dyson Corrale straightener (Bright Copper/Bright Nickel) – now $669 (down from $699) + receive a bonus brush kit valued at $699)
Best Dyson headphone sales
You can also nab a deal on the Dyson Zone headphones, one of the weirdest products that Gizmodo Australia has ever reviewed. Apart from being a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Zone comes bundled with an attachable visor that will channel purified air directly to your nose and mouth.
We can’t recommend them as a pair of headphones – there are better options out there for the same price or less – but if you’re intrigued by the air purifier or just enjoy odd tech, then the Zone could be up your alley.
- Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones with ‘Quarter Turn’ Hard Case – now $699 (down from $999)
- Dyson Zone Absolute+ Noise Cancelling Headphones with Explorer Travel Case – now $799 (down from $1,099)
You can check out the full range of Dyson’s deals here.
Image: Dyson
