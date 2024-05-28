MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From The Boys, 28 Years Later, and More

Dwayne Johnson is back in the booth for the live-action Moana remake. Dafne Keen teases the aesthetic of her Acolyte Jedi Padawan, Jecki Lon. Plus, what’s coming on My Adventures With Superman. To me, my spoilers!

Captain Planet

Glen Powell revealed he’s still hopeful Paramount moves forward with its planned Captain Planet movie during a recent interview with Collider.

God, I freaking hope so. Trust me, we have been working hard on that one for a long time. I’m optimistic about his future, but you never know the timeline.

28 Years Later

According to a new reports from the BBC, production has officially begun on 28 Years Later in the north east corner of England along the coast of Northumberland.

Moana

Dwayne Johnson revealed behind-the-scenes footage of himself re-recording “You’re Welcome” for the live-action Moana remake.

The Boys

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Eric Kripke revealed he has no idea what’s in store for The Boys’ “raw lava-esque” fifth season.

Even I don’t. I mean, we’re about a month into the writers room right now, so we have some pretty cool notions. It’s a very raw lava-esque deal right now. It hasn’t hardened into anything, but I’m excited. I think there’s some crazy sh*t’s been talked about, that’s for sure.

Evil

Speaking with TV Line, Robert King confirmed “it never once crossed his mind” raising the antichrist would be hard work.

It never once crossed his mind. He was so focused on what this would mean for bringing down good in the world that he sort of missed, you know, 2 am feedings and all the rest of it. Leland’s got an apartment that is about minimalism, as most evil people do, and he’s going to be surprised how much s–t and vomit there can be in one space. I think guys don’t really often think about things like changing tables and Diaper Genies. Just a guess. He’s an older gentleman who’s probably got his life ordered exactly the way he wants, and it’s like, ‘Uh oh.’

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

According to the BBC, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will film in Belfast, Ireland.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

In a new interview with Empire, Dafne Keen described her Star Wars: The Acolyte character, Jecki Lon, as “Jedi David Bowie.”

As soon as we put that makeup on, I went to [showrunner Leslye Headland] and I was like, ‘This is David Bowie.’ And she was like, ‘You’re absolutely right.’ We had the running joke that it was like Jedi David Bowie. Jedi Bowie, like, duh! It’s almost funky ‘70s, ‘80s-looking, which is really cool. I was so excited by the braid – as a Star Wars fan, to get a Padawan braid is, like, the sickest thing ever. I was so excited when they put it in. ‘Oh my god, I have my own Padawan braid!’ It was really cool.

Doctor Who

According to Russell T. Davies on Instagram, production has officially wrapped on the second season of Disney’s Doctor Who.

Reginald the Vampire

Spoiler TV has photos from “Watch the Sunrise,” this week’s episode of Reginald the Vampire. Click through to see the rest.

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, Adult Swim has released a clip from the June 1st return episode of My Adventures With Superman.

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, June 1st at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, “Fullmetal Scientist”! pic.twitter.com/K5mSXPY492 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 26, 2024

