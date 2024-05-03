14 Desk Accessories For Your Office That Won’t Contribute To Your Cable Clutter

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s nothing more boring and uncomfortable than working at a desk with just a computer, monitor, keyboard and mouse. Desk accessories and decor give your office some personality, all while making it easier for your to sit at your desk.

We always talk about laptops, monitors and internet connections, but what about the little guys? From the humble wrist rest to a mini set of drawers to help organise all of your stationery, desk accessories are a great way to declutter your space and make it feel less sterile.

Here are some of our favourite office and desk accessories, from storage to decor and beyond.

The best non-tech desk accessories for your work space

Desk Organiser Caddy

If your desk tends to get a little messy, a desk organiser might just be your new best friend. This one has twelve different compartments to hold everything from pens and pencils, to paper clips and sticky notes. It’s also customisable, so you can move the different compartments around to arrange it in a way that suits your desk space.

Dual Monitor Riser

Not only are monitor risers ergonomic, they’re also a great way to free up more storage space on your desk. This one is a dual monitor riser, which means that it’s long enough to hold two separate monitors. But if you only have one, you can use it to hold speakers, a portable charger, or even as a desk organiser.

Carafe and Glass Set

I don’t know about you, but for me, there’s nothing more annoying than having to stop what I’m doing at work to go and get some water. It breaks my focus. And to be honest, I tend to forget to bring my water bottle.

This simple but lovely-looking carafe and glass set is just the thing to help keep you hydrated at work.

Mini Stackable Crates

If you find you have lots of random bits and bobs on your desk, this four-piece set of mini stackable crates might be the solution to keeping things organised. They’re small enough that they’ll fit neatly on any desk, but also deep enough to hold a range of objects.

They’re also nice and colourful, so you can add some personality to your work space.

A chair mat

A chair mat is a total game-changer if your desk is situated in a carpeted space, since a rolling chair won’t do much rolling.

With a desk mat handy, moving around will take about 80% less effort and will help rid you of any static electricity build-up while working. It’ll also prevent scratches or scuff marks from marring your floorboards.

Under desk keyboard drawer

If you don’t have a keyboard drawer, you don’t have to buy a whole new home office desk to get one. Instead, you can install this retractable one by Fellowes, which can comfortably fit both your keyboard and mouse. It even comes inlaid with a mousepad and wrist rest, so you’re all ready to go.

Just like most keyboard drawers, it can slide neatly under your desk and out of sight when it’s time to clock off for the day.

Do you suffer from lower back pain? Well, aside from swapping your current office chair for a more ergonomic one, you can invest in a good footrest instead.

A footrest is good motivation for sitting properly, and this adjustable one works well to reduce back strain. You can also use it to give yourself a nice massage on the soles of your feet, because who doesn’t want a little foot massage while hard at work?

This cute sticky note holder

For a place you’re going to sit at for about eight hours a day, five days a week — you’re going to want your home office desk to look as inviting and fun as can be.

We recommend jazzing up your desk with a cute desk organiser, a pot plant, or this adorable cat-shaped sticky note holder. But hey, if a cat doesn’t speak to your soul, just know there’s also a polar bear or an apple version available.

An extra large desk mat

We’re not sure about you, but if your laptop tends to slip and slide around your home office desk while typing, you might want to consider an eco-leather desk mat. This snazzy desk accessory by Nordik is a non-slip mat that’ll keep your computer firmly in place and doubles as a stylish mouse pad.

It also happens to be water-resistant, making it easier to clean up any accidental spills.

A cooling laptop stand

There’s two big reasons you need to consider a laptop stand. One: you won’t have to sacrifice a bag of rice for your laptop if any spillages occur. And two? Ergonomics, baby.

Without the elevation that a laptop stand brings, you’ll find yourself constantly dropping your head downwards, putting unnecessary strain on the back of your neck. Thanks to the weight of your big ol’ brain, this will eventually put a lot of strain on your spine, which will catch up with you in later life.

A reversible octopus plushie

So, you’re probably thinking, “Why do I need a little plushie on my home office desk?” Well, hear us out – we think having some desk decor adds character. Another reason is that these reversible octopus plushies are a fun way to indicate to your family or housemates that you mean business.

While my family shouldn’t interrupt me when I’m working, sometimes they just can’t help it. When I’m in an important meeting or buckling down into my hour of power to meet a deadline, I like to flip over my friend here to its grumpy face to let others know I can’t be disturbed. Once my octopus has its happy face back, they’re welcome to pop into my home office to ask a quick question. You’d be surprised how strangely effective it is.

A wrist-supporting gel mouse pad

When I first started a desk job, I found that my right hand suffered from severe wrist pain every day. All that clicking and typing using a mouse started to give me a bit of carpal tunnel syndrome. It was strange to think that something that required such little movement resulted in so much pain.

In an effort to relieve this, one of my colleagues hooked me up with a gel wrist pad. And the rest is history.

A back support

Ergonomics, ergonomics, ergonomics. It’s funny how we don’t realise how dangerous sitting can be, right?

This SmartFit conform backrest is ideal for providing maximum support to your spine and lower back while seated. Plus, it’ll improve your posture even after years of slouching down to stare at a screen.

Your back will thank you in 20 years.

A standing desk

While we suppose you can’t quite call it an “accessory”, a desk is ever essential for a home office set-up. Don’t resign yourself to the dining room table or, god forbid, your bed. A standing desk is where it’s at.

You see, we’re willing to bet that most of you who work a desk job aren’t standing up and walking as much as you’d like.

That’s where a standing desk comes in handy. It gives you the opportunity to get off your tush and stretch your legs. Plus, you’re more likely to burn some calories by standing up than you ever will sitting down.

This one from Artiss is very convenient because it features a motorised control panel, so you can easily set the height of your desk.

