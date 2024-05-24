The Most Insane Things Google AI Overview Has Recommended So Far 

Google’s AI Overview is not going well, and by not going well I mean its telling people to put glue in their pizza.

It hasn’t even been two weeks since Google announced its AI overview product for search and people are getting some very odd responses.

We’ve already reported on some of the more popular ones and why they are so damn wrong. Especially because the glue pizza comment is from a very old Reddit post.

But in true internet fashion, everyone is jumping on and seeing how stupid the Google AI overview responses can be, and folks, the search engine giant went above and beyond in its responses.

I wish this was a joke, I really do but this is all real. One of the most annoying things is the summarise feature is good in theory, if you want to know a specific date or have an answer ASAP, Google’s AI overview could be very helpful. But, using AI to rake through the internet, a place that has been known to be wrong from time to time, is not the smartest idea.

AI overview isn’t available in Australia, yet, but our American counterparts have been having too much fun with it. Here are some of the silliest Google AI Overview results, so far.

The OG, glue pizza

Google AI overview suggests adding glue to get cheese to stick to pizza, and it turns out the source is an 11 year old Reddit comment from user F*cksmith 😂 pic.twitter.com/uDPAbsAKeO — Peter Yang (@petergyang) May 23, 2024

Undercooked chicken anyone?

wtf? google is so cooked pic.twitter.com/J9FVu7BM4l — KAIA (@kaiakairos) May 23, 2024

Pregnant women everywhere rejoice!

I asked if sumo wrestling is recommended for pregnant women, and Google’s AI Overview was able to see both sides of the issue pic.twitter.com/tCCrO3OPXk — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) May 23, 2024

Don’t forget to get your daily dose of rocks!

Apparently, Pokémon is (checks notes) homophobic?

LOL

Found one thing Google’s new AI Overview definitely gets right pic.twitter.com/ixJZjCsquM — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) May 23, 2024

Google is making up words again.

The ai overview on google is the dumbest/most annoying thing ever. I looked up how to get rid of it so fast pic.twitter.com/p3qCUzF1om — ari (@latixs) May 22, 2024

It’s Bop not Bob, FYI

Not a massive screw up by Google’s new AI Overview, but certainly a funny one



(this was the 4th query I made fwiw; only took 4 searches to get an obvious factual error) pic.twitter.com/Z644oGB7CZ — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) May 22, 2024

Someone even made Google do a self-own, see below.

Now this is a Google AI Overview! https://t.co/uIbZfdrXRN — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 19, 2024

Also, it seems Google Search results aren’t as reliable either

While everyone’s sharing embarrassing Google AI overview results, let’s take a minute to observe that the regular search previews aren’t necessarily great either pic.twitter.com/aSfqVfX4Dv — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) May 22, 2024

I’m sure when Google’s AI Overview comes to Australia, us larrikins will have a very good time. Stay safe out there and don’t use glue in pizza for the love of Domino’s Pizza.

