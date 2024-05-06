This Is, Allegedly, a New Ferrari

Ferrari has issued a press release that claims the car you see here is the new V12 Ferrari that will replace the 812. And, as you can see, there are multiple Ferrari badges on the car, which typically indicates you’re looking at a Ferrari. Are we, though? Remove the badges, and would Ferrari really have been your first guess here? Not “some new car added to Grand Theft Auto in the latest update”?

To be clear, we’re not saying it looks horrible. We were just surprised to see Ferrari’s design team change up the styling like this. The front end does give off some Daytona vibes, so it’s not completely unprecedented. That said, calling it the 12Cilindri does feel a little lazy. Did they really just call the new V12 the Twelve Cylinder? Yes, they really did.

Photo: Ferrari

Even if you’re not on board with the name and the new styling, though, this is Ferrari we’re talking about. If you ever get the chance to drive one, we suspect you’ll have a blast. After all, there’s a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 under the hood that makes 818 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. You could be driving the ugliest, most uncomfortable car ever built, and a naturally aspirated V12 that revs to 9,500 rpm is still going to make for a great time.

With that kind of power comes some serious performance, too. According to Ferrari, the 12Cilindri will can hit 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Getting up to 124 mph takes only 7.9 seconds, and it has a top speed of 211 mph.

Photo: Ferrari

Inside, the cabin is more typical of what we’ve seen from Ferrari lately, which means lots of screens. You get a 15.6-inch driver display, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and an 8.8-inch passenger screen. If that’s not enough screens for you, we don’t know what to say.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but based on what the 812 cost, something in the $US400,000 range wouldn’t be surprising. Add in the cost of buying lesser Ferraris in order to earn the opportunity to buy the 12Cilindri, though, and the total cost to get behind the wheel could end up crossing seven figures. Not that money actually matters to most Ferrari owners.

Photo: Ferrari