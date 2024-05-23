Feel the Power of Savings With These Internet and Energy Bundle Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re feeling the pinch of the current cost of living crisis, you might be looking to save money wherever you can. This could range from cancelling unneeded streaming subscriptions or changing your NBN plan to something a bit cheaper. There are a few energy providers that are offering discount deals if you bundle your internet with electricity and/or gas plans.

If you’re looking to lower your monthly NBN bill, here are the providers that are offering discounts with energy bundles.

AGL internet and electricity bundle offers

AGL is running an offer where if you bundle in one of its NBN plans with an energy plan, you can save $15 per month off the cost of your internet. Depending on which NBN speed tier you go with, you can save up to $45 for the first six months of your connection. You’ll also need to bring your own modem to get these NBN deals.

Here’s how AGL’s internet and electricity discounts work:

NBN 25 – now $54 per month (down from $69 per month)

– now $54 per month (down from $69 per month) NBN 50 – now $69 per month (down from $84 per month)

– now $69 per month (down from $84 per month) NBN 100 – now $59 per month for the first six months, and then $89 after that (down from $104 per month)

– now $59 per month for the first six months, and then $89 after that (down from $104 per month) NBN 250 – now $79 per month for the first six months and then $99 after that (down from $114 per month)

– now $79 per month for the first six months and then $99 after that (down from $114 per month) NBN 1000 – now $99 per month for the first six months and then $109 after that (down from $124 per month)

Dodo internet and electricity bundle offers

If you sign up for one of Dodo’s NBN plans, the provider will discount your monthly internet bill when you bundle in one of its energy plans. This NBN bundle discount is $5 per active service – gas and electricity – to a total of $10 off each month. There is a slight catch – these gas and electricity offers are only available if you live in NSW or Victoria. If you live in Queensland, you can only get the $5 electricity discount with your Dodo internet.

In addition to this internet and energy bundle offer, Dodo is also running a few NBN deals for new customers. If you sign up for Dodo’s NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan, you’ll be able to save $21 per month for the first six months. These discounts mean that when compared to what other internet providers are offering, Dodo’s NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans are now two of the cheapest options for either speed tier. Add that energy discount on top, and those NBN plans get even cheaper.

Meanwhile, you can save $25 per month for the first six months with its NBN 250 plan.

Origin internet and energy bundle offers

If you sign up for one of Origin’s internet plans, you can save $10 per month if you also bundle in an electricity, natural gas, hot water and/or centralised energy plan.

Origin is also offering a $5 per month discount across all of its NBN plans for the first 12 months of your connection, regardless of whether you bundle in an energy plan. This offer is available until September 4.

If you sign up for any of Origin’s NBN plans, the provider will throw in 12 months of Paramount+ for free. You’ll also receive 20,000 Everyday Rewards points (valued at $100 Everyday Rewards dollars). However, The offer is only available to new Origin internet customers and new Paramount+ subscribers.

If you’re after more savings, you can find Gizmodo Australia’s guide to NBN and phone bundle deals here.

Image: Disney/AGL/Dodo/Origin