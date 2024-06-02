Ticketek data breach: 5 Tech Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s a new week, it’s the 450th issue of 5 Things, and the ‘Tillies are going to win tonight. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. Ticketek confirms data breach

Ticketek has emailed customers detailing a data breach, indicating that names, birthdays, and email addresses have been compromised. And yes, annoyingly, this is a separate incident to last week’s Ticketmaster breach.

“We would like to reassure you that Ticketek has secure encryption methods in place for all passwords and your Ticketek account has not been compromised. In addition, we utilise secure encryption methods to handle credit card information and transactions are processed via a separate payment system which has not been impacted. Ticketek does not hold identity documents for its customers,” Ticketek said in an email to customers.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre, Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, and the National Office of Cyber Security have all been informed about the incident. This is a separate cybersecurity incident to what happened with Ticketmaster last week.

2. Meta expands age verification

Meta is rolling out its age verification and Instagram anti-bullying features to Australia.

Working with age verification company Yoti, if users that originally had their age set below 18 and attempt to raise it above this, they’ll need to either submit their ID to meta, or submit a video selfie. This feature already exists on Instagram in Australia, and is now coming to Facebook.

Additionally, Meta is expanding ‘Limits’ on Instagram to Australian young people, allowing young users to hide DMs, tags, comments, and interactions from people they aren’t Close Friends with. Users will also be able to ‘restrict’ other Instagram accounts, to limit the interactions that they are having with them.



3. Google: Soooo how y’all doin?

Google has finally mentioned the elephant in the room, or should we say glue on the pizza? Google knows very much about its much memed AI overview results that appeared for American users over the past week. In a blog post, Google did note that some of the most out-there results were fakes, the company did say that the real bad results did give it pointers on how to improve. “As is always the case when we make improvements to Search, we don’t simply “fix” queries one by one, but we work on updates that can help broad sets of queries, including new ones that we haven’t seen yet,” Google vice president and head of Search Liz Reid said. “From looking at examples from the past couple of weeks, we were able to determine patterns where we didn’t get it right, and we made more than a dozen technical improvements to our systems.”

4. Nvidia and AMD to bring Copilot+ to gaming laptops

Both Nvidia and AMD are working on bringing Microsoft’s new Copilot+ features to gaming laptops, per The Verge. Copilot+ features, which were previously reserved for Qualcomm-powered ARM PCs from Microsoft, will be rolled out to new gaming laptops from manufacturers including ASUS, MSI, and Acer, through an update. Those AI-powered features include Recall.

5. TrumpTok

Donald Trump, Former U.S. president and convicted felon, has joined TikTok, the app he once tried to ban, per AP. His first video? a UFC fight. “We will leave no front undefended and this represents the continued outreach to a younger audience consuming pro-Trump and anti-Biden content,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “There’s no place better than a UFC event to launch President Trump’s Tik Tok, where he received a hero’s welcome and thousands of fans cheered him on,”

