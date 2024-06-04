The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Subscribe

The Mandalorian’s New Figures Are Some Surprising Deep Cuts

Germain Lussier Avatar
Germain Lussier
The Mandalorian’s New Figures Are Some Surprising Deep Cuts

If there’s one thing we know about Hasbro and its Star Wars figures, it’s that they love a Mandalorian. Not just The Mandalorian, the show or the main character, but any Mandalorian character. Mostly because, well, they all have relatively similar armor which, in theory, means mass-producing them is probably just a tiny bit easier.

That pattern continues to some extent with the latest releases from the Black Series line. It’s several members of the Shriek-Hawk and Shriek-Hawk Trainers. Yes, those super duper-popular characters everyone has heard of. They’re named after a creature from The Clone Wars but first were seen on The Mandalorian as those cool, jet-pack flying scouts from season three.

There are two separate figure packs coming, each exclusive to a specific retailers. The single Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk retails for $US25, is available this Fall and is exclusive to Target. The double-pack Mandalorian Shrief-Hawk Trainers retails for $US45, is also available this Fall and is exclusive to Wal-Mart. See many, many more images of both—in pack and out—in the following slides.

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Target Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Target Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Target Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Target Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Target Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Target Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Target Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Target Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Wal-Mart Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Wal-Mart Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Wal-Mart Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Wal-Mart Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Wal-Mart Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Wal-Mart Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Wal-Mart Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Wal-Mart Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Wal-Mart Exclusive

Image: Hasbro

The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.