15 Comic-Con Panels We’re Excited for in 2023

This year promises to be a San Diego Comic-Con like no other, but maybe not in the best way. Over the past two decades or so, fans could count on Comic-Con to be one of the best places to find out the biggest news about all their favourite movies, TV shows, books, comics, video games, and more. This year though, while that’s definitely going to be the case for some mediums, strikes across Hollywood have put the entire industry in flux, and that includes Comic-Con. No Marvel movies, no DC movies, no idea of what the heck is going on.

But fret not. There will still be plenty of cool stuff happening in the worlds of film and television. Will all of these panels actually happen? With the possible SAG-AFTRA strike, will any stars show up? We won’t know for certain until it happens. But what follows are 15 panels we’re very excited to check out at Comic-Con this year.

Legendary Entertainment

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 2

Taking Warner Bros.’ usual spot of Saturday morning in Hall H is Legendary Entertainment, a company that releases most of its movies with the studio. The official SDCC program description does not have any specifics but the next Legendary film coming is Dune: Part Two. It also has the next Godzilla vs. Kong coming up, the 10th anniversary of Pacific Rim, Netflix’s Skull Island, and more. So there are many, many possibilities here.

When and where: July 22, 11 a.m-noon PST, Hall H

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Gameplay Reveal

If you can’t talk about the biggest Marvel movies and TV shows in the world at Comic-Con, what about the biggest video game? Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is getting a Hall H panel which promises a ton of new info and footage from the highly anticipated sequel.

When and where: July 20, 2:30-3:30 p.m. PST, Hall H.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) – Seth Rogen

While major movie studios are largely avoiding Comic-Con this year, major studio movies are not. The biggest one is Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It opens on August 2 so hopefully fans will see and learn more, getting them excited for the release.

When and where: July 20, 11:30 a.m.-noon PST, Hall H.

Directors on Directing

The Creator | Teaser Trailer | 20th Century Studios

So if the writers are striking, and actors are likely to strike, who’s left? Directors, of course, and Collider has assembled three awesome directors who have big Hollywood movies coming out to come to Comic-Con and talk about them.

So, this panel is sure to have new footage and info from Gareth Edwards’ The Creator, Justin Simien’s Haunted Mansion, and David Leitch’s The Fall Guy.

When and where: July 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PST, Hall H

Prime Video’s Invincible

Invincible – Season 2 Teaser | Prime Video

Of all the big comic book adaptations out in the world, one that seems like it may end up being the biggest to come out of Comic-Con is Invincible. Almost two and a half years have passed since season one and fans have been dying to hear what’s happening with season two. Well, this panel seems like the time and place that’ll happen.

When and where: July 21, 5:45-6:45 p.m. PST, Room 6BCF

This Is Not an Invincible Season 2 Special Screening

Invincible – First Look Clip | Prime Video

Following the previous panel is a very ominous-sounded panel called, as quoted above, “This is Not an Invincible Season 2 Special Screening.” Which means… it has to be exactly that right? (Just like the above trailer is not from Invincible season two.)

When and where: July 21, 10-11 p.m., Room 6A

Star Trek Universe

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+

With Star Trek making such a comeback on Paramount+ in recent years, this panel has become a staple of Comic-Con. Which is why it’s so surprising it’s coming back, let alone promising news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

When and where: July 22, 1:30-3 p.m. PST, Hall H

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws: World Premiere Trailer

There will be no Star Wars movie or TV news at Comic-Con this year, but there will be book news as well as video game news. Yes, the highly anticipated Star Wars Outlaws is having a panel, which is very intriguing indeed.

When and where: July 22: 5:15-6:15 p.m. PST, Room 6BCF

Jamie Lee Curtis’s Mother Nature

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Mother Nature – Official Graphic Novel Trailer (2023)

Recent Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis is *currently* scheduled to attend Comic-Con, not as an actor but as a writer. Curtis co-wrote a script called Mother Nature, which is being turned into a film by Blumhouse, and is getting a graphic novel too.

When and where: July 21, 1-2 p.m. PST, Room 6A

Project K

A teaser image of Project K

What’s “Project K?” Not even Comic-Con knows for sure. What it does know is that it’s the placeholder title for a very secret Indian sci-fi epic which is going to announce its title and more at Comic-Con. What could it be? We’ll find out soon enough.

When and where: July 20, 1-2 p.m. PST, Hall H.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX’s What We Do In The Shadows | Season 5 Official Trailer | FX

Bat! Or should we say, “Panel!” The crew from Staten Island is back to talk about the latest season of the hilarious hit FX vampire comedy. Whether or not anyone shows up with all that’s happening, we’ll see, but it’s exciting nevertheless.

When and where: July 20, 4:30-5:30 p.m. PST, Ballroom 20

Talk to Me

Talk To Me | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24

io9 has already told you that A24’s upcoming horror movie, Talk to Me, is an absolute banger—and now it’s coming to Comic-Con to tell everyone else.

When and where: July 20, 4:15-5:15 p.m. PST, Indigo Ballroom at Bayfront

The Continental

The Continental: From the World of John Wick | Official Teaser | Peacock

The world of John Wick gets its first official spinoff with the upcoming Peacock series, The Continental, and it’s coming to show off at Comic-Con.

When and where: July 21, 3-4 p.m. PST, Ballroom 20

Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary

More Pop Culture References | Rick and Morty | adult swim

So much has happened of late in the world of Rick and Morty, one has to wonder what will be discussed in this panel celebrating its anniversary which promises a look at the new season.

When and where: July 21, 2-3 p.m. PST, Indigo Ballroom at Bayfront

Interview with the Vampire

Interview With The Vampire Official Teaser: Lestat

io9 is a fan of AMC’s adaptation of the Anne Rice novels, and this panel will suck some blood out of whatever season two has in store.

When and where: July 22, 3:45-4:45 p.m. PST, Ballroom 20