Grab a Solid Bargain While Samsung’s Portable SSDs Are up to 54% Off

If you’re on the hunt for a new portable SSD and aren’t keen on paying full price, you can currently nab a pretty solid discount across a range of Samsung drives. As far as portable SSDs go, Samsung has some of the better drives out there, and these sales include up to 54 per cent off the 2TB Shield T7, 26 per cent off the 2TB T9 and 46 per cent off the 1TB T7.

Here are the best deals going for Samsung SSDs.

What Samsung SSDs are on sale?

The Samsung T7 and T7 Shield are great all-rounder SSDs, whether you need to transfer a lot of chunky data files for work or you want a reliable backup drive. These drives use a USB 3.2 connection, and in terms of performance, both versions have reading and writing speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. So you won’t have to wait around too long for those chunky game files to transfer.

The T7 is a sleek and slim drive and, in terms of protection, its aluminium case can withstand falls of up to 1.8 metres. The Sheild T7 has the same specs as the standard T7 when it comes to performance but comes with water and dust-resistant external casing, which can withstand falls up to three metres. So if you’re someone who refuses to learn the important lesson of “Don’t leave precious electronics precariously sitting on the edge of a desk”, then these drives were designed with you in mind.

If you want a drive with faster read/write speeds, the T9 SSD clocks in at 2,000 MB/s and 1,950 MB/s, respectively.

The T7, T7 Shield and T9 drives are all good options if you’re looking to free up some space on your PlayStation 5’s somewhat limited storage capacity. However, you won’t be able to play any PS5 games that are stored on the SSD.

If you do want to increase your PS5’s storage capacity while still being able to play games, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to installing an internal SSD here.

You can check out the full range of Samsung sales here.

