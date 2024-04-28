Airline Passenger Spots Possible UFO Over New York City

“If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.” The evocative lyrics of “New York, New York” have been more applicable than on Wednesday. An airplane passenger recorded video of a possible UFO over LaGuardia Airport, a drop in the surreal bucket that is America’s largest city. Within the past year, wildfire smoke from Canada engulfed the Big Apple, the Governor deployed a military presence into the subway and a minor earthquake struck the city. I just want some peace to enjoy a slice of pizza and shout, “I’m walking here!” at tourists. Is that so much to ask?

Caught on camera: Possible UFO reported over New York’s LaGuardia Airport | Banfield

Michelle Reyes told NewsNation that she spotted a flying cylinder moving at a high speed while looking out of the window of the plane. The cable news channel also invited Ben Hansen, a TV host and self-proclaimed UFO investigator, to lend credibility to Reyes’ account and verify that the video wasn’t faked. I completely believe that the video is real. However, I have to mention that visual speed is relative. The plane could have just been… you know, flying… while the unidentified object was moving at a much slower speed, like a drone.

Now, I don’t have any evidence that it wasn’t an object of extraterrestrial origin so aliens might be real. That’s how this works, right? The Federal Aviation Administration hasn’t addressed the incident. Reyes told NewsNation, “The first thing I did was email the FAA to let them know what I saw. Maybe it was a safety hazard, but unfortunately, they didn’t acknowledge my email,” I don’t know specifically why the FAA didn’t respond to Reyes’ email. Still, its plate seems pretty full at the moment, considering that the USDOT told every airline yesterday to kick rocks and automatically give passengers refunds.

If the UFO were actually a drone, it would be a dangerous situation that authorities would need to address. In 2018, a drone was deliberately used to disrupt operations at Gatwick Airport outside of London. Over 750 flights were either canceled or delayed. I don’t care about most things that happen around New York, but we’re going to have to talk if you personally impact my travel.