Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

Table of contents
- Save on a range of LG, Samsung and TCL TVs
- Get up to $300 off Sonos speakers
- Save on Amazon Echo and Ring smart home devices
- Get up to 68% off select Meta Quest 2 headsets and accessories
- Save on UGREEN cables, adapters, hubs and more
- Get up to 33% off HyperX gaming peripherals
- Save on a range of coffee machines
- Save on Anker chargers, power banks, adapters and cables
- Save on Samsung smart phones, earbuds, watches and more
- Get up to 57% off RENPHO massage devices
- Save on Fujifilm Instax cameras, printers and film
Save on a range of LG, Samsung and TCL TVs
If you’re currently in the market for a new TV, then this Bing Lee sale could be the solution you’re looking for. This clearance sale includes TVs from big brands like LG, Samsung and Sony, along with more affordable brands like Hisense and TCL.
Here are a few highlight picks:
- LG 42″ OLED Evo C3 4K UHD Smart TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,599)
- LG 65″ OLED Evo C3 4K UHD Smart TV – now $3,295 (down from $4,299)
- Hisense 55″ U7KAU ULED Mini-LED 4K TV – now $995 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 55″ Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV – now $1,488 (down from $2,099)
- Samsung 55″ S90C OLED 4K Smart TV – now $2,662 (down from $2,999)
- Sony 55” X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV – now $1,095 (down from $1,399)
- TCL 50” P745 4K Ultra HD Google TV – now $645 (down from $899)
- TCL 55″ C845 4K Ultra HD Mini-LED TV – now $1,295 (down from $1,999)
Check out Bing Lee’s TV clearance sale here.
Get up to $300 off Sonos speakers
If you’re looking to upgrade your home audio, Sonos is currently offering up to $300 off its range of portable speakers, soundbars and subwoofers.
Here’s what’s on on sale:
- Arc – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Beam (Gen 2) – now $639 (down from $799)
- Era 100 – now $319 (down from $399)
- Ray – now $399 (down from $499)
- Sub (Gen 3) – now $1,029 (down from $1,299)
- Sub Mini – now $559 (down from $699)
You can shop the rest of Sonos’ speaker deals here.
Save on Amazon Echo and Ring smart home devices
If you’re looking for a new smart home hub, or want to add to your collection, Amazon is currently running a sale on it’s range of Echo devices. This includes the Echo smart speaker collection with the Echo Dot and Echo Pop, as well as the Echo Show, which is a smart hub with a touch-screen.
There’s also a sale on Ring, Amazon’s smart home security brand. You can currently get up to 40 per cent off Ring cameras and doorbells.
Here are our top picks from the sale:
- Amazon Echo Dot – now $69 (down from $99)
- Amazon Echo Pop – now $39 (down from $79)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 – now $89 (down from $119)
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus – now $199 (down from $249)
- Ring Outdoor Camera Pro – now $199 (down from $299)
You can shop all of the Amazon device deals here.
Get up to 68% off select Meta Quest 2 headsets and accessories
If you’ve been waiting to splurge on a VR headset, or are wanting to get yourself some extra accessories, there’s currently a sale on Meta Quest 2 products, with up to 68 per cent off select items. While the Quest 2 isn’t Meta’s latest headset, if you’re looking to get into VR, this is an affordable and easy to use option. You can check Gizmodo’s glowing review of the headset here.
- Meta Quest 2 – now $359.99 (down from $439.99)
- Meta Quest 2 Active Pack – now $49.99 (down from $154.99)
- Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap – now $44.99 (down from $84.99)
- Meta Quest 2 Fit Pack – now $34.99 (down from $69.99)
Shop the Meta Quest sale here.
Save on UGREEN cables, adapters, hubs and more
When you own a range of different devices that all need different charging and power cables, it’s ideal to have a range of cables and adapters on hand at all times. UGREEN is currently running a sale on Amazon Australia that includes USB C to USB A, Lightning, HDMI, ethernet, DisplayPort and more.
Here’s what’s available:
- UGREEN 16K DisplayPort 2.1 – now $28.79 (down from $39.99)
- UGREEN 30W Power Bank Mini – now $47.97 (down from $59.99)
- UGREEN Capture Card Full HD 1080P 60FPS HDMI to USB A/Type C – now $31.97 (down from $39.99)
- UGREEN Cat. 6 Ethernet Cable – now $16.99 (down from $21.99)
You can shop the full UGREEN range here.
Get up to 33% off HyperX gaming peripherals
HyperX has some of the comfiest gaming headsets, along with a great range of gaming mice, microphones, earbuds and keyboards. If you’ve been meaning to update your PC setup, now is the time. You can currently save up to 33 per cent of select HyperX products on Amazon Australia.
Here’s what’s on sale:
- HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds – now $85.72 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset – now $151.90 (down from $199)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset – now $109 (down from $159)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Mouse – now $120.89 (down from $139)
- HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone – now $235 (down from $299)
Shop the HyperX Amazon store here.
Save on a range of coffee machines
If the only thing that can wake you up in the morning is a good cup of coffee, you’ll be happy to hear about these sales on a range of coffee machines from well-known brands like Philips, Sunbeam, Nespresso and more. So, put down that cup of instant coffee and have a look at some of the best coffee machine sales on Amazon Australia.
- Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine – now $693 (down from $999)
- De’Longhi Magnifica S – now $499 (down from $699)
- De’Longhi Nespresso Essenza Mini – now $149 (down from $219)
- Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine by Breville – now $168 (down from $219)
- Philips Series 2200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine – now $649 (down from $899)
- Sunbeam Café Barista Coffee Machine – now $249 (down from $299)
- Sunbeam Compact Barista Espresso Machine – now $199 (down from $279)
You can shop coffee machines here.
Save on Anker chargers, power banks, adapters and cables
If you never really think about how your device charges, it can be a big shock when your charging cable stops working. You might also be looking to jettison cables all together, in favour of a wireless option. Power banks, wireless charging pads and fast chargers are a great alternative if you don’t want to hang around waiting for your phone to start up again or you want to avoid being limited by a cable.
Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on Anker power accessories, so if you’re looking for a new wall charger or power bank, here’s what you can buy.
- Anker 24,000mAh Power Bank – now $99.99 (down from $139.99)
- Anker 20,000mAh High-Speed Portable Charger – now $89.99 (down from $109.99)
- Anker Powerline III USB C to USB C Charger Cable – now $19.99 (down from $26.99)
- Anker USB C to HDMI Adapter – now $25.99 (down from $29.99)
- Anker USB C Wall Charger – now $70.79 (down from $99.99)
- Anker Wireless Charger Pad – now $29.99 (down from $34.99)
Save on Samsung smart phones, earbuds, watches and more
Samsung is running a huge sale on a range of products at its Amazon Australia store. You can save over $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 or Flip 5 phone, $150 off a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and $230 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch6. There are also deals on Samsung Galaxy Tabs and portable SSDs.
Here are some of our top picks from the sale:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro – now $196 (down from $349)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 – now $1,338.61 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic – now $413 (down from $799)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (256GB) – now $1,549 (down from $1,649)
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD – now $649 (down from $899)
Shop the full Samsung sale here.
Get up to 57% off RENPHO massage devices
One of the best gifts you can give your partner is a relaxing massage. Do yourself a favour and take out the hard work by getting a massage device instead. You can currently get up to 57 per cent off select RENPHO massage devices, including deep-tissue massage guns, eye massage masks, a neck massager, or even a pair of wrap-around leg compression massagers.
Here are some of our picks from the sale:
- RENPHO Electric Scalp Head Massager – now $69.99 (down from $79.99)
- RENPHO Leg Compression Massager – now $169.99 (down from $259.95)
- RENPHO Massage Gun with Adjustable Arm – now $99.98 (down from $228.88)
- RENPHO Massage Seat – now $269.99 (down from $325.48)
- RENPHO Shiatsu Shoulder Neck Massager – now $85.99 (down from $109.99)
Save on Fujifilm Instax cameras, printers and film
In a world of digital media, being able to get physical copies of the photos you take is more valuable than ever. While products like Fujifilm’s Instax cameras make it possible to print photos as soon as you take them, both the cameras and film can be expensive. Luckily for any budding photographers out there, there’s currently a sale on Instax cameras, printers and film.
Here are our picks from the sale:
- Instax Fujifilm Mini12 Instant Camera – now $99 (down from $119)
- Instax Fujifilm Mini Film – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Instax FujiFilm Mini Link 2 Instant Printer – now $164.68 (down from $179)
- Instax Square Link Smartphone Printer – now $178 (down from $219.95)
Shop everything Instax Fujifilm here.
