Southern Phone Currently Has the Cheapest NBN 1000 Plan

It’s always worth your time to shop around when looking for a new NBN plan. In most cases, providers will try to entice you with introductory offers for these internet connections, which can be especially handy if you want to pick up an NBN plan with top speeds. Southern Phone is currently offering introductory discounts across its fastest NBN plans, which can save you up to $120 off your first six months with the internet provider.

Here’s what Southern Phone’s NBN deals look like, and how they compare with what other internet providers are offering.

What do Southern Phone’s NBN deals look like?

For its introductory offer, Southern Phone is offering two discount sizes. If you connect to its NBN 100 plan, you’ll save $20 per month for the first six months of your connection (to a total of $120). Meanwhile, if you sign up for Southern Phone’s NBN 250 or NBN 100 plan, you’ll save $10 per month for the same period (to a total of $60).

During this discount period, Southern Phone’s NBN 100 plan is available for $65 per month, making it cheaper than the provider’s NBN 50 plan ($75 per month).

As you can see in the table above, Southern Phone is reporting congestion-free typical evening speeds for its NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans. As for its NBN 1000 plan, the provider is reporting speeds of 650Mbps, which isn’t the fastest for this tier (more on that in a moment), but it’s still one of the faster connections you can get.

All of Southern Phone’s NBN plans are contract-free, so you’re able to leave the service with no strings attached whenever you like as well.

You have until June 25 to pick up one of these NBN deals, which are only available to new and transferring customers.

How does it compare to other NBN 250 plans?

As far as NBN 250 pricing goes, Southern Phone doesn’t currently have the cheapest plan. That belongs to Spintel, which will set you back $75 per month for the first six months and then $85.95 per month thereafter. Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps.

Exetel is also a cheap option, with an NBN 250 plan priced at $83.99 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, before increasing to $98.99 per month after that. Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 220Mbps.

If you’re after an NBN 250 plan with congestion-free typical speeds of 250Mbps, Swoop has the cheapest option, but not by much. The internet provider is offering its NBN 250 plan for $84 per month, which is a hair cheaper than Southern Phone’s price ($85 per month). However, if you plan to stick with your new internet provider for a while, it’s cheaper to go with Southern Phone in the long run, as once this introductory period ends, Swoop’s plan will increase to $119 per month. With Southern Phone, you’ll be paying $95 per month – which is also cheaper than the full price of Exetel’s plan.

How does it compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

With this introductory discount, Southern Phone currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan available. Even when this deal period ends, the full price of this plan is still on the cheaper side when compared to what other internet providers are offering.

If you want an NBN 1000 plan that’s faster than Southern Phone, there are a few options.

Most notable is Superloop, which has the fastest NBN 1000 plan going, with typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. The provider is also running an introductory deal, where you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months and then $105 per month after that.

TPG isn’t running any introductory offers, but with a flat price of $104.99 per month and typical evening speeds of 671Mbps, this plan is some pretty good value.

