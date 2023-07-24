Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka

One of the best things about a brand new Star Wars show is brand new Star Wars tech. Blasters, ships, armours and, of course, lightsabers. And when you’re talking about a show like Ahsoka, one that has a lot of Force users in it both good and bad, there are bound to be a lot of new lightsabers. And now you can check them out.

Lucasfilm has several props from the upcoming show on display at San Diego Comic-Con and they’re sure to get cosplayers and saber collectors very excited. There’s Ahsoka’s, obviously, but also Sabine Wren, Marrok, Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll. Check them out here, along with a few other surprises.

Marrok’s lightsaber hilt

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Marrok’s lightsaber hilt

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Marrok’s lightsaber hilt

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Shin Hati’s lightsaber hilt

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Shin Hati’s lightsaber hilt



Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Baylan Skoll’s lightsaber hilt

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Baylan Skoll’s lightsaber hilt

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Sabine Wren’s lightsaber hilt

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Sabine Wren’s lightsaber hilt



Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Ahsoka Tano’s lightsaber hilts

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Ashoka’s ship (T-6 Jedi Shuttle)

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

The real Chopper

Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

Sabine’s helmet