Harley Quinn’s Ready to Take on Every Villain in Season 4

Harley Quinn showed up to San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans a sneak peek at the fourth season that’s set to release on MAX at the end of the month. This is a different animated series than ISEKAI, but obviously we’re excited for every version of Harley that has her kicking butt and taking names.

Harley Quinn S4 | Official Trailer | Max

Does this joyride poster pass the SFW filter? It shouldn’t.

Image: MAX

This show has already disabused the notions of fans who dream of a Harley x Joker romance, saying “Harley and Ivy will never break up in the series as long as we [showrunners Justin Halpen and Patrick Schumacker] have a say.” Get ready for a juicy, gorey, lovey-dovey new season of Harley Quinn, starring Kaley Cuoco as Harley, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, and Alan Tudyk as The Joker.

Season 4 of Harley Quinn will be available to stream on MAX on July 27.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the television show being covered here wouldn’t exist.

