Joker 2: Folie à Deux Reveals New Looks at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

As we near the end of the year, there’s at least a visual update on Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux. Surprisingly we haven’t gotten a trailer for the Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix musical with the release of Warner Bros.’ Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom or The Color Purple. Then again, the studio’s been hiding that its musicals are musicals even with Paul King’s Wonka, a few weeks ago.

Director Todd Phillips released a couple of stills for the film on his Instagram. In the set of images we see more of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, decked out in his Joker make-up, and a tight shot of Arthur in captivity. Here is the Instagram post from the filmmaker, with the second photo screenshotted below:

Screenshot: Todd Phillips IG

The film is due for release in October 2024. And while new images are a nice reminder Joker 2 is on the way, we’re itching to hear some of the music in store and get that trailer. Perhaps we’ll get it when Dune: Part Two arrives in March.

