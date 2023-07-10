Snapchat Adds Linktree-in-Bio Feature

In the wake of Instagram effectively killing its reliance on Linktree, the social media landing page service has found a new titan to partner with. Snap and Linktree are partnering to bring the service to Snapchat profiles.

As TechCrunch reports, Snap announced the rollout of the integration today, and in the past, the platform has only offered brands and Snap Stars the ability to add links to their profile bio. After a trial period last year, the new integration will allow any Snapchat user with a public account to add a Linktree to their profile. Linktree will also allow users to add a Snapchat badge to their landing page along with a customized line of text, letting visitors easily navigate to that user’s profile.

Snap did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment on the release of the feature.

Users can include a Linktree or single URL by editing their profile and selecting “Website or Linktree.” TechCrunch reports that Linktree is offering three months of its Pro version for free. Linktree Pro gives users access to data analytics tools, the ability to sell merchandise directly on their landing page, and additional aesthetic features like animated backgrounds.

Linktree was once synonymous with Instagram profiles as influencers everywhere would tout a simple “Link in bio!” in their post captions. Instagram users could always add a single link to their bios, and Linktree was the best solution for presenting followers with a repository of different destinations, including other social media platforms. However, in April, the Meta-owned social media platform revealed that it would be increasing the number of links users could add to their bio to five, effectively negating the need for Linktree. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a broadcast channel at the time of release that upping the number of links in user bios was one of the most requested features Instagram had seen.