Aussie Broadband Is Discounting Its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans

Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your current NBN connection to something very fast, one of Gizmodo Australia’s favourite internet providers is currently offering some discounts across its fastest plans. If you’re a new customer, Aussie Broadband will discount the first six months you’re connected to its NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan.

Here are Aussie Broadband’s offers for its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, along with how it compares to other internet providers.

What are Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 deals?

When it comes to Aussie Broadband’s Superfast internet plans, you’re looking at $109 per month for an NBN 250 plan for the first six months of your connection, and $129 per month thereafter. Aussie Broadband is reporting typical evening speeds of 250/21 Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion-free.

This jumps to $129 per month for your first six months with the NBN 1000 plan, and then $149 per month thereafter. In terms of speeds, Aussie Broadband is reporting typical evening speeds of 600/42 Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan, making it one of the fastest plans in this speed tier (more on that in a bit).

This Aussie Broadband offer runs until October 31, and you’ll need to use the promo code SPEED20 to get either of these internet deals.

If you do go for an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, make sure your home has the right connection to support it. These speed tiers are currently only available to anyone with an FTTP or HFC connection.

How do these offers compare to other NBN 250 plans?

While Aussie Broadband might not have the cheapest NBN 250 plan available – that’s currently Exetel and Superloop – it’s one of the few providers with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

While Telstra and Origin are both reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, these providers are both more expensive than Aussie.

However, there’s Southern Phone and Swoop, which are both cheaper than Aussie while also reporting speeds of 250Mbps. With Swoop, you’ll pay $94 per month for the first six months, and then $129 per month thereafter. Meanwhile, Southern Phone is $95 per month for the first 12 months and then $115 per month thereafter.

How do these offers compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

As we mentioned before, Aussie Broadband has one of the faster NBN 1000 plans available. The only provider that outdoes it is Southern Phone, which is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

However, much like its NBN 250 connection, Aussie Broadband isn’t the cheapest option available. Superloop is also reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan and is currently running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months of your connection.

Swoop is also offering an NBN 1000 plan for $109 per month for the first six months, but with slower typical evening speeds of 582Mbps.