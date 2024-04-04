Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

If you’ve been thinking of switching your NBN provider to Aussie Broadband, now’s a good time to take a closer look.

Until the end of April, new customers will get $10 per month off its NBN 100/20 and NBN 100/40 plans, and $20 off NBN 250 and NBN 1000. The discounted prices last for six months after you sign up, after which they revert back to the standard monthly fees. In total, that’s $120 off for the faster plans, and $60 for the NBN 100 options.

You’ll need to use the promo codes SWITCH10 or SWITCH20 for each respective deal.

So, how does this pricing compare to the competition? Given most providers offer a six-month introductory discount these days, let’s look at how Aussie’s deal pricing compares over the first full year on each plan.

NBN 100/20 is the go-to for most households that want good download speeds. Downloads of 100Mbps will handle the streaming, gaming and general usage needs of most homes. The same goes for 20Mbps uploads.

Here’s Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100/20 plan:

And here are the cheapest NBN 100/20 plans in our database right now, sorted by cost over the first 12 months:

NBN 100/40 plans aren’t as common these days, so it’s always worth paying attention when there’s a deal going. The faster upload speeds of 40Mbps are great if you have multiple people who work from home, use cloud storage, or regularly transfer large files.

Here’s Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100/40 plan:

And here are the cheapest NBN 100/40 plans in our database right now, sorted by cost over the first 12 months:

NBN 250 is the next step if an NBN 100 plan isn’t cutting it. The impressive max speeds of 250Mbps can pull down a 100GB file in just under three minutes, assuming you actually get that top speed the whole time. You’re more likely to regularly see between 200Mbps and 240Mbps, depending on who you go with. Aussie Broadband’s typical evening download speed for this plan is 245Mbps.

But if you’re an avid uploader, be wary. NBN 250’s upload speeds are capped at 25Mbps – slower than the 40Mbps of NBN 100/40 plans. And keep in mind, you can only sign up to NBN 250 if you have an HFC or FTTP connection.

Here’s Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 plan:

And here are the cheapest NBN 250 plans in our database right now, sorted by cost over the first 12 months:

NBN 1000 plans are the final boss of consumer NBN plans. You likely won’t see download speeds close to 1Gbps very often, and even then only on FTTP connections. HFC users can expect max speeds of 750Mbps at best. Other connection types can’t even try.

If you sign up to an NBN 1000 plan, you’re more likely to live in the 350–700Mbps range, depending on your connection and provider. Aussie’s typical evening download speed for NBN 1000 is 600Mbps.

As for who might want one, this speed tier is usually reserved for enthusiasts and small-to-medium businesses. But it could also help keep the peace in internet-heavy sharehouses.

Here’s Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 plan:

And here are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans in our database right now, sorted by cost over the first 12 months



Alex Angove-Plumb is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website