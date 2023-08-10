Disney+ Reportedly Looking Into Password-Sharing Crackdown

Disney+ is reportedly looking into cracking down on password sharing, in a move that will probably end up behaving similarly to the way Netflix is doing it.

Per The Verge, Disney CEO Bob Iger said during an earnings call this week that the company is “actively exploring ways to address account sharing”. He said Disney would begin updating subscriber agreements with additional terms, which would include sharing policies.

Part of this, the report notes, is to “roll out tactics to drive monetisation”. Marketers have a way of somehow making everything just sound gross.

As much as I, a Disney+ leecher (thanks, Zac), don’t want to pay for my own Disney+ subscription, I get the password crackdown move.

Netflix kicked off the streaming wars with a groundbreaking idea: What if DVDs but online. Netflix then went out on a limb to try cracking down on password-sharing, amid a tonne of bad press, and anger from subscribers (and those who are friends, family, or ex-partners of subscribers). But…. it’s worked, more or less. So it makes perfect sense the others would try their luck, too.

Currently, a Disney+ subscription will cost you $13.99 a month, or $139.99 a year.

While Iger reportedly didn’t say how many people are sharing passwords across Disney’s services, he did note it was “significant”.

Iger Joins the camp of wanting the strikes to end ‘quickly’

Elsewhere in that earnings call, Iger addressed the writers strike. He seems to finally be singing a different tune from the position he took just a month ago.

“It is my fervent hope that we quickly find solutions to the issues that have kept us apart these past few months,” Iger was quoted in Deadline as saying in reference to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “And I am personally committed to achieve this result.”

Great, so hopefully that means commitment to search within those deep pockets execs have thanks to their exorbitant salaries—which could equate a livable income to a wide percentage of employees with more than enough left over to still be stinkin’ rich.

Iger continued to affirm his change of conscience: “Nothing is more important to this company than its relationships with the creative community—that includes actors, writers, animators, directors, and producers. I have deep respect and appreciation for all those who are vital to the extraordinary creative engine that drives this company and our industry.”

Respect is a big word the likes of Iger should really lean into with introspection, as writers and actors feel their work and identities endangered by the rise of AI tech which could wipe out vital lines of work.