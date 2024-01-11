Disney+ Says This Is the Right Order to Watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe

To coincide with the release of Echo, Disney+ has rolled out its own take on the correct order to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s shows and movies. It includes shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, holdovers from the Netflix slate of once loosely related universes. They officially enter the fold, with Echo tying the Daredevil universe in even more.

After Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) showed up on Hawkeye with Maya Lopez’s introduction as Echo, we finally got confirmation that the Netflix characters (for the most part) now share space in the MCU. And then, we got a double-whammy confirmation when Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock and Daredevil in She/Hulk, sharing a lovely casual fling with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Kingpin and Daredevil returning in Echo fits into Disney+’s suggested viewing order, which as you can see below has made some quite interesting choices.

Image: Disney+

As you can see above, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man are sandwiched between a bulk of the former Netflix shows. But really, who’s to say this order wasn’t just loosely put together? Iron Fist feels haphazard here and I can’t help but wonder if Disney+ just guesstimated this timeline; did this really come from Marvel and the man in the baseball cap himself, Kevin Feige?

Image: Disney+

Daredevil taking placing after I Am Groot is definitely a weird double feature to experience. Do you agree with the timeline selected or does the placement feel kind of fudged to you? Let us know in the comments below.

