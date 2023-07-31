More Rumours About the Future of Marvel’s Fantastic Four Movie

Dracula strikes in more new Last Voyage of the Demeter pictures. Listen to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s TMNT: Mutant Mayhem soundtrack. Warwick Davis wants to reprise his Rogue One character. Plus, get a glimpse of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ musical episode. Spoilers now!

The Fantastic Four

According to host Jeff Sneider on the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Adam Driver has purportedly turned down Disney’s offer to star in the MCU’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

This contradicts some stuff some we’ve put out there in the past, but…this comes from someone apparently working on the Fantastic Four movie. They said that Adam Driver was never really engaged in this. They sent Adam Driver the script a while back and he said that he couldn’t connect with the character on the page, and he passed very early on.

Cheat

Variety reports Black Mandala has acquired the rights to Cheat, a supernatural horror movie written and directed by Kevin Ignatius and Nick Psinakis concerning an “urban legend that a supernatural being from the afterlife will violently murder anyone who cheats on their partner.” The story is said to be “set in a small Pennsylvania college town where the city’s unusually high suicide rate is finally convincing locals and college students alike that all is not as it seems. The story focuses on a college woman who sleeps with the married man of the host family she is staying with.”

Talk to Me 2

Talk to Me co-director Danny Philippou stated he “couldn’t help but write scenes for a sequel” during a recent interview with GamesRadar+.

When we were writing the first film, we couldn’t help but write scenes for a sequel as well. Our bible on the movie is so extensive. We’ve got this massive mythology bible where we broke down every single spirit that the kids connected with, every single rule, every single part of the hand, and the history behind it. So I think there’s so much to explore. I’d be so excited about the idea of doing a sequel, and there’s a hundred different directions that you could take it. So yeah, oh my gosh, it would be so cool to do a sequel. I’d love that opportunity.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Head over there to see the rest.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The full Mutant Mayhem score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is now available to stream on Youtube.

Unidentified

In an alternate 1993, UFOs appear over every major city on Earth in the trailer for Unidentified—an indie sci-fi film from Korea available to stream on VOD this September 23.

Unidentified Trailer #1 (2023)

Star Wars: Andor

During a recent interview with the Danish outlet Moovy TV (via /Film), Warwick Davis stated he’d like to reprise his Rouge One role as Weeteef Cyu-Bee in a future Star Wars project.

I mean, I’ve been involved with Star Wars ever since [Return of the Jedi] in various forms. I’m often asked to go back and do some of the TV work. But yeah, something for Wicket would be fun, wouldn’t it? Although, let’s look at the other characters I’ve played, you know? I think there’s some really interesting characters in there. Namely Weeteef from Rogue One, you know, what’s happened to him? Did he end up blowing up? I can’t remember now. It’s all a blur.

What We Do in the Shadows

A roast is held in Laszlo’s honor in the synopsis for “The Roast,” the eighth episode of What We Do in the Shadows’ fifth season.

A roast held in Laszlo’s honor reveals dark secrets.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew patrols the local graveyard in the synopsis for “The Heartbreak of Truth,” her penultimate episode on The CW.

PENULTIMATE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew head out to the graveyard after she receives a mysterious call. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#412). Original airdate 8/16/2023.

Riverdale

Jughead and the gang are “forced to make a difficult decision that will change their lives forever” in the synopsis for “The Golden Age of Television,” the August 16 episode of Riverdale.

BENDING TOWARDS JUSTICE — As the town’s past secrets start to bubble to the surface, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the gang are forced to make a difficult decision that will change each of their lives forever. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Tessa Leigh Williams (#719). Original airdate 8/16/2023.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Uhuru sends the Great American Songbook through subspace in a clip from this week’s musical episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The Ready Room | On A Healing Journey With Babs Olusanmokun And Melissa Navia | Paramount+

Outlander

Finally, Jamie fights in the Second Battle of Saratonga in the trailer for this week’s mid-season finale of Outlander.

Outlander | Ep. 8 Mid-Season Finale Preview | Season 7

