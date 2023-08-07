Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. How about them Matildas? Incredible. OK let’s jump into the tech world.

1. CBA to refer abuse to the cops

Starting with banking today and iTnews is reporting that the Commonwealth Bank of Australia will be kicking off a pilot to refer instances of abuse in transaction descriptions to NSW Police. The bank a few years ago developed an AI machine learning model to help it further identify payments that contain abusive transaction descriptions. This model will be used in its new pilot. Of course, CBA said it will seek the recipient’s consent to report it to police first.

2. Zoom Zoom

Zoom, the company that makes a profit off people using video conferencing tools instead of having meetings in real life, is asking its staff to come back to the office, marking the end of the work-from-home era. Does the company not understand its business model? Per a report from the New York Post, Zoom is now asking all employees within 50 miles of a company office to go in at least two days a week on a hybrid schedule. Elsewhere, Zoom updated its Terms of Service and although the policy literally says that Zoom reserves the right to train AI on your calls without your explicit permission, it now includes an additional line that says, essentially, we promise not to do that.

3. The Big Man is making sure he’s fit

Elon Musk said he’s getting an MRI of his neck and upper back, and that he might need surgery before facing off in a proposed cage match (to be streamed on the platform formerly known as Twitter) with Meta Dad Mark Zuckerberg. Let’s just take this opportunity to remember these are two of the richest men in the world and they are 52 and 39, respectively.

4. Tesla finance guy says bye

Staying in Musk land, and Tesla chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn has stepped down after 13 years at the company. He was rumoured to be the company’s next CEO as Musk is a busy man (see above).

5. Buh-bye iiNet email

TPG Telecom is getting rid of email accounts linked to internet brands like iiNet, the Australian Financial Review is reporting. Users of email addresses managed by TPG, including tpg.com.au and iinet.net.au as well as internode.on.net and westnet.com.au, have been given six weeks to “opt in” to a new email provider, The Messaging Company, which is owned by Brisbane-based Atmail, if they want to keep their address.

Have a fabulous day, folks.