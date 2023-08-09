Updates From DC’s Creature Commandos, Archer, and More

Peter Dinklage welcomes you to The Academy in a new Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes teaser. Universal’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon has been hit with indefinite delays. Plus, more behind the scenes on Last Voyage of the Demeter. Spoilers now!

Creature Commandos

During a recent interview with Collider, David Harbour discussed his “wildly funny” portrayal of Frankenstein in James Gunn’s Creature Commandos.

I didn’t know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It’s really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he’s ever written. It’s hilarious, and the character is great. I think it’s been announced that it’s Frankenstein, and it’s a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we’ve started to shoot stuff. I’m not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we’re shooting. It’s hilarious and I can’t wait for people to see it.

How to Train Your Dragon

In light of the ongoing actor’s strike, CBR reports production has been indefinitely delayed on the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake at Universal.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

However, Screen Daily reports Sonic the Hedgehog 3 plans to “shoot scenes not involving actors” this September.

Inside Out 2

A tie-in, middle-grade novelization of Inside Out 2 has been posted to Amazon (via Comic Book) with the following synopsis:

Get ready for another emotional rollercoaster with Riley and all her Emotions! This story takes a deep dive into Riley’s mind, exploring characters-both familiar and new-along with their exciting adventures.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

A teaser for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes welcomes you to The Academy with a tie-in orientation video.

Doctor Jekyll

Elsewhere, a seven-second teaser for Hammer’s Doctor Jekyll includes our first look at Suzy Izzard in the title role.

DOCTOR JEKYLL (2023) Starring Eddie Izzard Teaser – She’s Close Now…

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Director André Øvredal, actor Javier Botet and effects supervisor Goran Lundstrom discuss Dracula’s “fragile,” “desperate” and “dangerous” character design in a new featurette for The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | Creating Dracula Featurette

All Fun and Games

A cursed knife forces the teenagers of Salem, Massachussetts to play gruesome, deadly versions of Duck, Duck, Goose, Hide & Seek and Hangman in the trailer for All Fun and Games starring Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer.

All Fun and Games | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical

Divinity

An immortality serum causes unforeseen, gruesome mutations in the trailer for Divinity, starring Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula and Bella Thorne.

DIVINITY – (Trailer) Steven Soderbergh Presents A Film by Eddie Alcazar Sundance 2023

Deliver Us

Meanwhile, a virginal nun is pregnant with both the second coming and the anti-christ in the trailer for Deliver Us, a supernatural horror film said to be “available everywhere” this September 29.

Deliver Us – Official Trailer | New Horror Movie | Available Everywhere September 29

Archer

Finally, FX has released a trailer for the fourteenth and final season of Archer premiering this August 30.

Archer | Final Season Official Trailer | FX

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.