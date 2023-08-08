$US3 Million Auto Theft Ring Caught Bragging About Their Crimes Online

One thing we can thank modern technology for is just how dumb it’s made people that commit crimes. I mean, why would you steal a car, and then go to social media to flaunt said stolen car? It sounds unbelievably dumb but that’s exactly what led to the breakup of an auto theft ring in the Bronx as The New York Post reports.

The crew of six was behind a massive theft ring stealing goods worth over $US3 million according to authorities. The group targeted ATM businesses, entire car dealerships stealing “at least 54 vehicles”and cell phone stores. The group of six was made up of Willie Baines, Josepher Cartagena, Brandon Collazo-Rivera, Justin Herrera, Douglas Noble, and Alexander Santiago. Their car thefts were brazen, with them smashing car windows of vehicles on lots of closed dealerships or going into the dealers themselves and driving the cars right through the glass windows of the showroom. And they were cocky:

In some instances, they would taunt police by waiting for cops to respond to burglar alarms before leading them on high-speed chases through residential neighborhoods in scenes that wouldn’t be out of place in a “Fast & Furious” movie, officials said.

But their ultimate downfall was their stupid need to post on social media. Authorities say that after committing the crimes, the group would take to social media to post the goods they stole, flashing money or posing in the stolen cars. Ultimately, after a 13-month investigation by the New Yor Police Department’s auto crime unit, the group was caught with the help of their social media posts. At the beginning of August, the group plead guilty; four of them plead guilty to second-degree grand larceny while two others plead guilty to third-degree burglary. While prosecutors didn’t give specifics on their prison sentences, just know they won’t be getting out any time soon.