Voyager Space and Airbus to Collaborate on Commercial Successor to the ISS

Colorado-based company Voyager Space is collaborating with Europe’s Airbus to build a commercial space station in low Earth orbit that will succeed the International Space Station (ISS) following its retirement.

The two companies announced on Wednesday that they were furthering their partnership on the space station and will now work together to develop, build, and operate Starlab. “The [ISS] is widely regarded as the most successful platform for global cooperation in space history, and we are committed to building on this legacy as we move forward with Starlab,” Matthew Kuta, president of Voyager Space, said in a statement. “We are establishing this joint venture to reliably meet the known demand from global space agencies while opening new opportunities for commercial users.”

Earlier in January, the two companies announced an initial agreement in which Airbus would provide design support for Starlab. The European company has now become one of the core partners behind the project. With Airbus’ involvement in the commercial space station, Europe now ensures it has a constant place to stay to low Earth orbit. “In addition to the U.S. entity, Starlab will have a European joint venture subsidiary to directly serve the European Space Agency (ESA) and its member state space agencies,” Voyager wrote in its statement.

In December 2021, NASA selected Starlab as one of three space station concepts to replace the ISS after it is laid to rest in 2031. Voyager Space, in partnership with Nanoracks and Lockheed Martin, are in the midst of developing Starlab as a research outpost in low Earth orbit as part of its $US160 million contract. Despite Airbus’ involvement, Voyager CEO Dylan Taylor reassured reporters that Starlab will remain U.S. led, according to Reuters.

Starlab recently completed its Systems Requirements Review, which “baselines the major space systems, technical readiness, and ability to meet NASA’s mission and safety requirements,” according to Voyager. The commercial space station is currently scheduled to launch in 2028 to ensure a continued presence of astronauts in low Earth orbit.

